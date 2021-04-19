scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Covid-19: Karnataka mulls postponing panchayat elections

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa clarified that administrators would be appointed in place of elected representatives at these TPs and ZPs until elections are held.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
April 19, 2021 4:40:01 pm
Elections, votingElections to 175 TPs and 30 ZPs were last held in 2016.

In the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic adversely affecting several areas of the state, the Karnataka government is planning to postpone elections scheduled to pick representatives to zilla panchayats (ZPs) and taluk panchayats (TPs).

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the state cabinet would discuss the same following which the decision would be conveyed to the State Election Commission (SEC).

“There is a general consensus among the officials to postpone polls to ZPs and TPs due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Over 3.5 crore people will have to be part of it (polls) if we conduct it now,” Eshwarappa said in Bengaluru.

Also Read |Karnataka: At 1.12 lakh, Covid cases in April already more than twice March’s tally

Elections to 175 TPs and 30 ZPs were last held in 2016. Eshwarappa clarified that administrators would be appointed in place of elected representatives at these TPs and ZPs until elections are held.

Also Read |Set priority on protecting lives, will not support lockdown: Karnataka Congress

Last year, elections to 5,762 gram panchayats in Karnataka were held in December after the Karnataka High Court ordered the SEC to do so. The High Court’s decision then was despite the government arguing that it would be difficult to hold the polls on account of the pandemic then.

