Covid-19: Karnataka launches immunity-boosting Tulsi, Ashwagandha milk products

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has launched a range of immunity-boosting milk products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KMF has launched Tulasi milk, ashwagandha milk, pepper milk, clove milk, and ginger milk, which the federation claims are immunity boosters.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “Since there are no vaccines available for the coronavirus right now, improving immunity is one of the methods to stay safe from the infection. According to Ayurveda, herbs used in these new milk flavours help boost immunity.”

The ayurveda-based drinks have been priced at Rs 25 per 200 ml bottle. According to KMF, as an introductory offer, the products are being sold for Rs 20.

Earlier, on June 1, which is celebrated as ‘World Milk Day’, the KMF, south India’s largest milk union, had launched its first immunity-boosting milk product, ‘turmeric milk’.

“In June this year, we launched ‘Nandini Turmeric Milk’, to help people develop their immunity. Turmeric milk is used as a traditional remedy for respiratory infections like cough and cold,” Jarkiholi said.

Apart from milk products, the KMF also launched millet products such as Khara Pongal, sweet Pongal, and payasa on Friday.

KMF is a leading dairy player and the second-largest dairy cooperative in India, with more than 18 lakh milk producers registered. It manufactures markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, and authentic Karnataka-based sweet products under the ‘Nandini’ brand.

