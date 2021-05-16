Covid-19: Karnataka govt asks district admins to set up one triage centre each for 40,000 people

A woman gets her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

In a bid to ramp up infrastructure in the districts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government has ordered the district administrations of Belagavi, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Hubbali-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru to set up at least one triage centre for around 40,000 people.

The order comes as it has been noted that maximum of the cases that are being reported daily are coming from outside Bengaluru — which was considered to be the Covid epicentre.

An order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar explained that the number of decentralized triage centers (DTCs) would depend on the number of cases getting added every day.

“About three to four DTCs may be needed in a city/town in addition to the triage centres functioning in district hospitals, medical college hospitals, and Covid care centres that are already established in the district headquarters. Ideally, there should be one DTC for 40,000 people,” the order mentioned.

Ravikumar also instructed the deputy commissioners of the concerned districts and municipal commissioners of the concerned city corporations to ensure “strict implementation” of the order on an immediate basis.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections in the state have remained in the 40,000 range for several weeks, despite the numbers in Bengaluru dipping from the 20,000 range to around 15,000 in the recent days.

Vaccination centres to be shifted to safer locations: Ministerial taskforce

The ministerial taskforce chaired by Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan has decided to “gradually shift” all vaccination centres to schools, colleges and other safer locations from hospitals and public healthcare centres in a bid to minimise risk of contracting the virus while getting inoculated.

Ashwathnarayan said, “The government has kept aside Rs 75 crore to purchase 5 lakh vials of Remdesivir via global tenders. At the same time, Rs 843 crore will be spent on another global tender to purchase sufficient vaccines.”

The task force has also allocated Rs 260 crore to procure medicines and medical equipment that wil be required in the next 90 days in phases, while the government is planning to set up six genome labs to study mutations of the coronavirus.

Further, Health Minister K Sudhakar added that the government will convert all beds in Taluk hospitals into oxygenated ones. “At least 100 ICU beds will be set up in each district hospital. To ramp up testing, 1 crore RT-PCR test kits will also be procured,” he added.

He further informed that two lakh pulse oximeters will be procured and distributed to people under home isolation or at Covid care centres.

Bengaluru hotels demand rehabilitation package, write to Union Finance Minister

Owners of hotels, restaurants, and pubs in Bengaluru have approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a rehabilitation package to help them tide through these difficult times. This comes a month after they had demanded a cut in property tax, fixed charges in electricity bills, and exemption in excise license rates from the state government.

In a letter, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) urged the Centre to waive off bank interest on term loans, cash credit and overdraft limits.

“While restaurants do not have input credit, the GST charged for hotel buildings should be waived off completely from the present slab of 18 per cent. Else, interests for delayed payment of GST should not be attracted for this year,” BBHA President Rao wrote.

He added that the Centre should also announce a rehabilitation package for reimbursement of statutory payment to ESIC and EPF to reduce the employer contribution.