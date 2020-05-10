COVID-19: Karnataka district-level information on red zones and deaths

Karnataka has reported as many as 848 cases (as on May 10) of COVID-19 since the first case in the state was reported in capital city Bengaluru on March 9.
With 31 deaths confirmed due to the pandemic in the state, the fatality rate is recorded at 3.66 per cent. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state is at 49.76 per cent with 422 patients recovering from the infection so far.
Here’s detailed district-level information on red zones, deaths, and other important information related to COVID-19 in Karnataka:
Belagavi
Belagavi has seen a major rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days with the total crossing 100 on May 10. The northern district in Karnataka had most of its cases linked to the Tablighi conference held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz. Another cluster that reportedly spread the virus comprises of those who returned in a bus from Ajmer in Rajasthan.
Zone status: Red
No. of cases: 113
No. of recoveries: 37
No. of deaths: 1
District Surveillance Officer: Dr B N Tukar – 9449843245
District Health Officer: Dr S V Munal – 9449843039
Number of isolation hospitals: 11
Public hospitals:
TH Gokak
TH Athani
TH Suadatti
TH Bailhongal
TH Ramdurg
TH Raibagh
TH Hukkeri
TH Khanapur
Private hospitals:
Vijaya Hospital
Shree Hospital
KLE Hospital
Bagalkote
Different from other districts in Karnataka, Bagalkote has recorded a substantial number of its cases from rural areas. Krishnapur, a village in the district, was the first village to be sealed in the state since the outbreak began.
Zone status: Orange
No. of cases: 51
No. of recoveries: 21
No. of deaths: 1
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Vijay R Kanthi – 9449843247
District Health Officer: Dr A N Desai – 9449843041
Number of isolation hospitals: 8
Public Hospitals
Kerudi Multi Speciality Hospital Bagalkote
SNMC Bagalkote
TH Jamakhandi
TH Bilagi
TH Hunagunda
TH Badami
TH Mudhol
GH Ilakal
Vijayapura
Even though Vijayapura witnessed its first novel coronavirus case only on April 12, over a month after Karnataka recorded its first case, the number of cases has seen a sudden rise in the district since then. One among the top five districts in the state with most deaths, the fatality rate in Vijayapura is 6.12 per cent
Zone status: Red
No. of cases: 49
No. of recoveries: 33
No. of deaths: 3
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Mallanagouda B Biradar – 9449843249
District Health Officer: Dr M M Kapse – 9449843043
Number of isolation hospitals: 6
Public Hospitals
TLH B.Bagewadi
TGH Muddebihal
TH Indi
TH Sindagi (58 beds out of 100)
Private Hospitals
Al Ameen Medical College Hospital
BLDE(DU)Shri B.M.Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre
Bidar
Bidar made headlines as a patient (P-590) succumbed to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection on May 2. Over seven cases confirmed later are contacts of this 82-year-old man who had a travel history to Hyderabad.
Zone status: Orange
No. of cases: 25
No. of recoveries: 13
No. of deaths: 1
District Surveillance Officer: Dr. Lakka Krishnareddy – 9449843246
District Health Officer: Dr. V G Reddy – 9449843040
Number of isolation hospitals: 4
Public Hospitals
TGH Bhalki
TGH Humnabad
TGH Basavakalyana
TGH Aurad
Raichur
No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Raichur as on May 10.
Zone status: Green
No. of cases: 0
No. of recoveries: 0
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr K Nagaraj – 9449843267
District Health Officer: Dr Ramakrishna H – 9449843062
Number of isolation hospitals: 6
Public Hospitals
RIMS (Medical College)
TH Sindhanuru
TH Lingasanuru
TH Devadurga
TH Manvi
Private Hospitals
Navodaya Medical Hospital
Koppal
No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Koppal as on May 10.
Zone status: Green
No. of cases: 0
No. of recoveries: 0
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Virupakshareddy S Madinoor – 9449843261
District Health Officer: Dr Lingaraju T – 9449843056
Number of isolation hospitals: 3
Public Hospitals
SDH Gangavathi (30 beds out of 130)
GH Yalburga
GH Kustagi
Gadag
All cases in Gadag district were confirmed in a single street in Ranganawada area. The street has been sealed now. About 100 families living in the area were soon shifted to a quarantine facility by the district authorities.
Zone status: Green
No. of cases: 5
No. of recoveries: 1
No. of deaths: 1
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Rajendra C Basarigidad – 9449843257
District Health Officer: Dr Satish C Basarigidad – 9449843052
Number of isolation hospitals: 10
Public Hospitals
TLH Shirhatti
TLH Naragund
TLH Ron
TLH Mundargi
Private Hospitals
Vatsallya Hopital
LYDM Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital
Ashraya Hospital
Dr N B Patil Hospital
Chirayu Hospital
Basel Mission CSI Hospital
Dharwad
With 58.33 per cent recovery and no deaths, Dharwad is one of the districts in Karnataka that has fared well in reacting to the pandemic.
Zone status: Orange
No. of cases: 12
No. of recoveries: 7
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Sujata V Hasavimath – 9449843254
District Health Officer: Dr Yashwanth A Madinkar – 9449843049
Number of isolation hospitals: 9
Public Hospitals
District Govt Hospital Dharwad
Central Railway Hospital Hubli
TH Kalaghatagi
TH Kundagol
TH Navalagund
Private Hospitals
SDM College of Medical Sciences & Hospital
Tavarageri Hospital Dharwad
Tatwadarsha Hospital Hubballi
Suchirayu Hospital Hubballi
Uttara Kannada
With 14 new cases confirmed in the last two days (as on May 10), Uttara Kannada has seen a sudden spike of coronavirus cases. Of these most of the cases are contacts of an 18-year-old patient (P-659) who was diagnosed of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) on May 5.
Zone status: Red
No. of cases: 39
No. of recoveries: 11
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Vinod Bhute – 9449843270
District Health Officer: Dr G N Ashok Kumar – 9845815342
Number of isolation hospitals: 14
Public Hospitals
Karwar Navy Hospital (Defence)
TH Kumta
TH Supa
TH Honnavar
TH Yellapur
TH Haliyal
TH Sirsi
TH Mundgod
TH Bhatkal
GH Dandeli
TH Siddapur
TH Ankola
Private Hospitals
RNS Hospital
TSS Sirsi
Haveri
While Haveri district recorded its first novel coronavirus case only on May 4, the situation is contained in the district, according to health officials.
Zone status: Green
No. of cases: 2
No. of recoveries: 0
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Jagadish O Patil – 9606887370
District Health Officer: Dr Rajendra Doddamani – 9449843054
Number of isolation hospitals: 7
Public Hospitals
Ranebennur TH
Byadagi TH
Hirekerur TH
Shiggaon TH
Hangal TH
Savannur TH
Private Hospitals
Shri Channabasappa Magavi Memorial Hospital
Ballari
Most cases in the district are reported from Hospet where the first case in the district was confirmed on April 4 in a 47-year-old female (P-141).
Zone status: Orange
No. of cases: 15
No. of recoveries: 11
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr.Mariyambi V K – 8660985827
District Health Officer: Janardhan H L – 9449843042
Number of isolation centres: 12
Public Hospitals
TH Hospet
TH H B Halli
Dental College Ballari
TB Hospital
Old Directorate Office
TH Harapanahalli
TH Sandur
TH Kudligi
TH Siruguppa
TH Hadagali
Private Hospitals
Jindal Hospital
Chitradurga
Even though Chitradurga was among the first few districts to report COVID-19 in Karnataka, the district has seen only six new cases since then, which is substantially less when compared to other districts.
Zone status: Green
No. of cases: 7
No. of recoveries: 1
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Thulasiranganath V – 9449843250
District Health Officer: Dr Palaksha C L – 9449843044
Number of isolation hospitals: 6
Public Hospitals
GH Challakere
GH Holalkere
GH Hosadurga
GH Molakalmuru
GH Hiriyuru
Private Hospitals
Basaveshwara Hospital
Davangere
One among the few districts in Karnataka to see the sharpest rises in coronavirus cases, Davangere witnessed cases shot up from four on April 30 to 68 on May 10. The district has also recorded four deaths during this time span as the fatality rate is at 5.88 per cent (as on May 10).
Zone status: Red
No. of cases: 68
No. of recoveries: 2
No. of deaths: 4
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Raghavan G D – 9449843256
District Health Officer: Dr. Raghavendra H S – 9449843051
Number of isolation hospitals: 12
Public Hospitals
GH Honnali
GH Jagaluru
GH Harihara
GH Channagiri
E S I Hospital
Private Hospitals
S S Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre
Shubhodaya Nursing Home
Soukhyada Hospital
Aaraike Super Speciality Hospital
City General Hospital
Bapuji Hospital
Bapuji Child Health Institute & Research centre, JJM Medical College
Shimoga
A green zone till May 9, Shimoga recorded 8 new cases on May 10 as the district turned an orange zone. The cluster of cases in the district was traced by the health department to be found with a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat
Zone status:
No. of cases: 8
No. of recoveries: 0
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Shankarappa B S – 9481981739
District Health Officer: Dr. Rajesh Surgehalli – 9449843063
Number of isolation hospitals: 17
Public Hospitals
TH Shikaripura
TH Sagara
TH Thirthahalli
TH Bhadravathi
GH Hongasandra
GH Soraba
Private Hospitals
Sarji Hospital
Nirmala Hospital
Shree Vighneshwara Hospital
Anuradha Nusring Home
Durga Hospital
Subbaiah Medical College Hospital & Research Centre
Metro United Health Care
Maax Super Speciality Hospital
Nanjappa Life Care
Nanjappa Hospital
Sahyadri Narayana Hrudayalaya
Udupi
While all four cases recorded in coastal Udupi district recovering from the novel coronavirus case infection, health officials claim that the situation is contained in the district.
Zone status: Green
No. of cases: 4
No. of recoveries: 4
No. of deaths: 0
District Surveillance Officer: Dr Vasudev – 9449843271
District Health Officer: Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda – 9449843066
Number of isolation hospitals: 45
Public Hospitals
DH Udupi
GH Karkala
Sub-Divisional Hospital Kundapura
Private Hospitals
Sri Manjuantha Hospital
Sri Durga Hospital
Aroors Nursing Home
Sri Raghavendra Maternity & General Hospital
Kamaths Nursing Home
New Medical Centre
Amar Jyothi Clinic
Gurukripa General Hospital
Nitte Gajria Speciality Hospital
Lalith Hospital
Goretti Hospital
Surgeons Hospital
Prashanth Hospital
Anjali Hospital
Vivek Hospital
Kowdue Srinivasa Hegde Memorial Health Centre
Hitech Medical Hospital & Research Centre
Dr N R Acharya Hospital
Sri Matha Hospital
Chinmayi Hospital
Vinaya Hospital
Spandana Maternity & General Hospital
Karkala Nursing Home
City Nursing Home Karkala
Mallya Hospital
Kamath’s Nursing Home, Hiriadka
Dr AV Baliga Memorial Hospital
Sonia Clinic and Nursing Home
City Hospital and Diagnostic Centre
CSI Lombord Memorial Hospital
Pranav Hospital
Mithra Hospital
Sri Matha Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre
Jeevan Jyoti Hospital
Sunag Orthocare & Multi-Speciality Centre
Sri Devi Hospital
New City Hospital
Adarsha Hospital, KSRTC Bus Stand
Adarsha Hospital, Kundapura
Mahesh Hospital
Dr TMA Pai Rotary Hospital
Ramanagara
Ramanagara had not seen a single coronavirus case until now, despite being close to Bengaluru and falling en route the two red-zone districts of Bengaluru and Mysuru. A major controversy erupted after the Padarayanapura violence case prisoners from a containment zone in Bengaluru were shifted to Ramangara jail. Two of them have tested positive for COVID-19 and later the government shifted all back to Bengaluru from Ramanagara.
Zone status: Green
Number of cases: 0
Number of recoveries: 0
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: Ramanagara General Hospital
COVID 19 district control room: +91-82775-17672/ +91-80-2727-1195/ 6615
Chikkamagaluru
There are no COVID-19 cases reported in the district till 8 May.
Zone status: Green
Number of cases:0
Number of recoveries: 0
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: Chikmagalur General Hospital
COVID 19 district control room: 08262-238950 COVID 19 Mail: deo.cmagalur@gmail.com or dcckmlr@gmail.com
Mandya
Most cases are those who had attended the Markaz prayers during the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi.
Zone status: Orange
Number of cases:28
Number of recoveries: 14
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS)
COVID 19 district control room: +91-82322-924655
Tumakuru
Tumkur man attended the Tablighi Markaz in Nizamuddin died at a designated hospital. 60-year-old man died on March 27, another 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru on April 29 with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).
Zone status: Orange
Number of cases: 11
Number of recoveries: 2
Number of deaths: 2
Number of isolation hospitals: Nine/ 17 Fever clinic
COVID 19 district control room: 0816-2278387
Bengaluru Urban
Zone status: Red
Number of cases: 177
Number of recoveries: 86
Number of deaths: 7
List of containment zones: 19 wards Rajajinagar, Sampangiram Nagar, Hampinagara, Bapuji Nagar, Padarayanapura, Jagajivanram Nagar, Chamrajapet, Yeshwanthpura, Malleswaram, Shivaji Nagar, Deepanjali Nagara, Jayanagar East, Bilekhali, Hongasandra, Mangammanapalya, Begur, Vasanth Nagar, Hagadur, Hombegowda Nagar.
Number of isolation hospitals: Victoria Hospital, which is affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, BMCRI, and has been declared as a special COVID-19 hospital, these hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients: Bowring Lady Curzon, KC General Hospital, Indiranagar General Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital (Rajajinagar), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), Jayanagar General Hospital, TLH Hospital KR Puram, TLH Hospital Yelahanka, BGS GIMS Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital.
Most of the cases travel returnees, but recent clusters of Tablighi Jamaat, and Unknown or SARI cases have also emerged in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has set up 31 fever clinics across Bengaluru. People suffering from fever, cold and cough should consult the doctors at the fever clinics. Suspected cases referred to COVID-19 cases testing.
COVID 19 district control room: 104 / +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 To book Ola or Uber for Medical Emergency: +91-91541-53917/18 — or via the apps. Bengaluru South coronavirus taskforce: +91-99464 99464 BBMP home delivery: +91-8061914960 Hunger Helpline: 155214.
Hassan
Hassan district have earned the credit of the green zone, with no Covid-19 cases identified so far.
Zone status: Green
Number of cases:0
Number of recoveries: 0
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: Hassan General Hospital
COVID 19 district control room: +91-81722-61111
Dakshina Kannada
Zone status: Orange
Number of cases:22
Number of recoveries: 7
Number of deaths: 3
Number of isolation hospitals: Wenlock Hospital (a COVID-19 designated hospital)
COVID 19 district control room: 1077
Kodagu
Kodagu district reported the first and only case on March 19 and thereafter zero cases till date. The patient had returned from Dubai. Union Health Ministry has lauded the containment efforts of Kodagu district and felt that such results can also be expected in other districts if such efforts were replicated. Number of isolation hospitals: Kodagu Institute of medical Science(KIMS)
Zone status: Green
Number of cases:01
Number of recoveries: 01
Number of deaths: 0
COVID 19 district control room: +91-82722-20606
Mysuru
Mysuru reported most of the cases from Jubilant Generics Limited at its plant located at Nanjangud. The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the source of the COVID-19 infection in the Nanjangud cluster.
Zone status: Red
Number of cases:88
Number of recoveries: 84
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: K.R. Hospital, New District Hospital on KRS road.
COVID 19 district control room: +91-82124-23800
Chamarajanagara
Chamarajanagar has not reported even a single COVID-19 case so far.
Zone status: Green
Number of cases: 0
Number of recoveries: 0
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital, Chamarajanagar
COVID 19 district control room: +91-80-2262-23160
Kalaburagi
Kalaburagi had reported the country’s first COVID-19 death on March 10 after a 76-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia died of COVID 19.
Zone status: Orange
Number of cases: 71
Number of recoveries: 44
Number of deaths: 6
Number of isolation hospitals: Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences
COVID 19 district control room: +91-84722-78698/77/48/04
Yadgiri
Yadgir district in North Karnataka has not reported even a single COVID-19 case so far.
Zone status: Green
Number of cases: 0
Number of recoveries: 0
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital
COVID 19 district control room: 08473-253950
Kolar
So far, Kolar district has not reported any Covid-19 cases.
Zone status: Green
Number of cases: 0
Number of recoveries: 0
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital
COVID 19 district control room: +91-81522-43521
Chikkaballapura
Chikkabalapur reported 21 cases where two people have died from the district. The district administration tightened the sealdown norms in four wards (wards-10, 12, 13 and 17) in Chikkaballapur town.
Zone status: Orange
Number of cases: 23
Number of recoveries: 16
Number of deaths: 02
Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital
COVID 19 district control room: +91-81562-77071
Bengaluru Rural
Though Bengaluru rural district reported six cases and zero deaths, the centre categorized it as a red zone district. According to Revenue minister R Ashoka The Karnataka government has decided to appeal to the Centre to drop Bengaluru rural district from the list of Covid-19 red zones as there are no fresh cases of coronavirus infections.
Zone status: Red
Number of cases: 6
Number of recoveries: 6
Number of deaths: 0
Number of isolation hospitals: General Hospital, Devanahalli, General Hospital, Doddaballapur, General Hospital, Anekal.
COVID 19 district control room: +91-80-2978-1021
(Inputs by Ralph Alex Arakal and Darshan Devaiah BP)
