COVID-19: Karnataka district-level information on red zones and deaths

Karnataka has reported as many as 848 cases (as on May 10) of COVID-19 since the first case in the state was reported in capital city Bengaluru on March 9.

With 31 deaths confirmed due to the pandemic in the state, the fatality rate is recorded at 3.66 per cent. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state is at 49.76 per cent with 422 patients recovering from the infection so far.

Here’s detailed district-level information on red zones, deaths, and other important information related to COVID-19 in Karnataka:

Belagavi

Belagavi has seen a major rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days with the total crossing 100 on May 10. The northern district in Karnataka had most of its cases linked to the Tablighi conference held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz. Another cluster that reportedly spread the virus comprises of those who returned in a bus from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Zone status: Red

No. of cases: 113

No. of recoveries: 37

No. of deaths: 1

District Surveillance Officer: Dr B N Tukar – 9449843245

District Health Officer: Dr S V Munal – 9449843039

Number of isolation hospitals: 11

Public hospitals:

TH Gokak

TH Athani

TH Suadatti

TH Bailhongal

TH Ramdurg

TH Raibagh

TH Hukkeri

TH Khanapur

Private hospitals:

Vijaya Hospital

Shree Hospital

KLE Hospital

Bagalkote

Different from other districts in Karnataka, Bagalkote has recorded a substantial number of its cases from rural areas. Krishnapur, a village in the district, was the first village to be sealed in the state since the outbreak began.

Zone status: Orange

No. of cases: 51

No. of recoveries: 21

No. of deaths: 1

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Vijay R Kanthi – 9449843247

District Health Officer: Dr A N Desai – 9449843041

Number of isolation hospitals: 8

Public Hospitals

Kerudi Multi Speciality Hospital Bagalkote

SNMC Bagalkote

TH Jamakhandi

TH Bilagi

TH Hunagunda

TH Badami

TH Mudhol

GH Ilakal

Vijayapura

Even though Vijayapura witnessed its first novel coronavirus case only on April 12, over a month after Karnataka recorded its first case, the number of cases has seen a sudden rise in the district since then. One among the top five districts in the state with most deaths, the fatality rate in Vijayapura is 6.12 per cent

Zone status: Red

No. of cases: 49

No. of recoveries: 33

No. of deaths: 3

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Mallanagouda B Biradar – 9449843249

District Health Officer: Dr M M Kapse – 9449843043

Number of isolation hospitals: 6

Public Hospitals

TLH B.Bagewadi

TGH Muddebihal

TH Indi

TH Sindagi (58 beds out of 100)

Private Hospitals

Al Ameen Medical College Hospital

BLDE(DU)Shri B.M.Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre

Bidar

Bidar made headlines as a patient (P-590) succumbed to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection on May 2. Over seven cases confirmed later are contacts of this 82-year-old man who had a travel history to Hyderabad.

Zone status: Orange

No. of cases: 25

No. of recoveries: 13

No. of deaths: 1

District Surveillance Officer: Dr. Lakka Krishnareddy – 9449843246

District Health Officer: Dr. V G Reddy – 9449843040

Number of isolation hospitals: 4

Public Hospitals

TGH Bhalki

TGH Humnabad

TGH Basavakalyana

TGH Aurad

Raichur

No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Raichur as on May 10.

Zone status: Green

No. of cases: 0

No. of recoveries: 0

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr K Nagaraj – 9449843267

District Health Officer: Dr Ramakrishna H – 9449843062

Number of isolation hospitals: 6

Public Hospitals

RIMS (Medical College)

TH Sindhanuru

TH Lingasanuru

TH Devadurga

TH Manvi

Private Hospitals

Navodaya Medical Hospital

Koppal

No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Koppal as on May 10.

Zone status: Green

No. of cases: 0

No. of recoveries: 0

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Virupakshareddy S Madinoor – 9449843261

District Health Officer: Dr Lingaraju T – 9449843056

Number of isolation hospitals: 3

Public Hospitals

SDH Gangavathi (30 beds out of 130)

GH Yalburga

GH Kustagi

Gadag

All cases in Gadag district were confirmed in a single street in Ranganawada area. The street has been sealed now. About 100 families living in the area were soon shifted to a quarantine facility by the district authorities.

Zone status: Green

No. of cases: 5

No. of recoveries: 1

No. of deaths: 1

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Rajendra C Basarigidad – 9449843257

District Health Officer: Dr Satish C Basarigidad – 9449843052

Number of isolation hospitals: 10

Public Hospitals

TLH Shirhatti

TLH Naragund

TLH Ron

TLH Mundargi

Private Hospitals

Vatsallya Hopital

LYDM Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital

Ashraya Hospital

Dr N B Patil Hospital

Chirayu Hospital

Basel Mission CSI Hospital

Dharwad

With 58.33 per cent recovery and no deaths, Dharwad is one of the districts in Karnataka that has fared well in reacting to the pandemic.

Zone status: Orange

No. of cases: 12

No. of recoveries: 7

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Sujata V Hasavimath – 9449843254

District Health Officer: Dr Yashwanth A Madinkar – 9449843049

Number of isolation hospitals: 9

Public Hospitals

District Govt Hospital Dharwad

Central Railway Hospital Hubli

TH Kalaghatagi

TH Kundagol

TH Navalagund

Private Hospitals

SDM College of Medical Sciences & Hospital

Tavarageri Hospital Dharwad

Tatwadarsha Hospital Hubballi

Suchirayu Hospital Hubballi

Uttara Kannada

With 14 new cases confirmed in the last two days (as on May 10), Uttara Kannada has seen a sudden spike of coronavirus cases. Of these most of the cases are contacts of an 18-year-old patient (P-659) who was diagnosed of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) on May 5.

Zone status: Red

No. of cases: 39

No. of recoveries: 11

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Vinod Bhute – 9449843270

District Health Officer: Dr G N Ashok Kumar – 9845815342

Number of isolation hospitals: 14

Public Hospitals

Karwar Navy Hospital (Defence)

TH Kumta

TH Supa

TH Honnavar

TH Yellapur

TH Haliyal

TH Sirsi

TH Mundgod

TH Bhatkal

GH Dandeli

TH Siddapur

TH Ankola

Private Hospitals

RNS Hospital

TSS Sirsi

Haveri

While Haveri district recorded its first novel coronavirus case only on May 4, the situation is contained in the district, according to health officials.

Zone status: Green

No. of cases: 2

No. of recoveries: 0

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Jagadish O Patil – 9606887370

District Health Officer: Dr Rajendra Doddamani – 9449843054

Number of isolation hospitals: 7

Public Hospitals

Ranebennur TH

Byadagi TH

Hirekerur TH

Shiggaon TH

Hangal TH

Savannur TH

Private Hospitals

Shri Channabasappa Magavi Memorial Hospital

Ballari

Most cases in the district are reported from Hospet where the first case in the district was confirmed on April 4 in a 47-year-old female (P-141).

Zone status: Orange

No. of cases: 15

No. of recoveries: 11

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr.Mariyambi V K – 8660985827

District Health Officer: Janardhan H L – 9449843042

Number of isolation centres: 12

Public Hospitals

TH Hospet

TH H B Halli

Dental College Ballari

TB Hospital

Old Directorate Office

TH Harapanahalli

TH Sandur

TH Kudligi

TH Siruguppa

TH Hadagali

Private Hospitals

Jindal Hospital

Chitradurga

Even though Chitradurga was among the first few districts to report COVID-19 in Karnataka, the district has seen only six new cases since then, which is substantially less when compared to other districts.

Zone status: Green

No. of cases: 7

No. of recoveries: 1

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Thulasiranganath V – 9449843250

District Health Officer: Dr Palaksha C L – 9449843044

Number of isolation hospitals: 6

Public Hospitals

GH Challakere

GH Holalkere

GH Hosadurga

GH Molakalmuru

GH Hiriyuru

Private Hospitals

Basaveshwara Hospital

Davangere

One among the few districts in Karnataka to see the sharpest rises in coronavirus cases, Davangere witnessed cases shot up from four on April 30 to 68 on May 10. The district has also recorded four deaths during this time span as the fatality rate is at 5.88 per cent (as on May 10).

Zone status: Red

No. of cases: 68

No. of recoveries: 2

No. of deaths: 4

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Raghavan G D – 9449843256

District Health Officer: Dr. Raghavendra H S – 9449843051

Number of isolation hospitals: 12

Public Hospitals

GH Honnali

GH Jagaluru

GH Harihara

GH Channagiri

E S I Hospital

Private Hospitals

S S Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre

Shubhodaya Nursing Home

Soukhyada Hospital

Aaraike Super Speciality Hospital

City General Hospital

Bapuji Hospital

Bapuji Child Health Institute & Research centre, JJM Medical College

Shimoga

A green zone till May 9, Shimoga recorded 8 new cases on May 10 as the district turned an orange zone. The cluster of cases in the district was traced by the health department to be found with a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Zone status:

No. of cases: 8

No. of recoveries: 0

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Shankarappa B S – 9481981739

District Health Officer: Dr. Rajesh Surgehalli – 9449843063

Number of isolation hospitals: 17

Public Hospitals

TH Shikaripura

TH Sagara

TH Thirthahalli

TH Bhadravathi

GH Hongasandra

GH Soraba

Private Hospitals

Sarji Hospital

Nirmala Hospital

Shree Vighneshwara Hospital

Anuradha Nusring Home

Durga Hospital

Subbaiah Medical College Hospital & Research Centre

Metro United Health Care

Maax Super Speciality Hospital

Nanjappa Life Care

Nanjappa Hospital

Sahyadri Narayana Hrudayalaya

Udupi

While all four cases recorded in coastal Udupi district recovering from the novel coronavirus case infection, health officials claim that the situation is contained in the district.

Zone status: Green

No. of cases: 4

No. of recoveries: 4

No. of deaths: 0

District Surveillance Officer: Dr Vasudev – 9449843271

District Health Officer: Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda – 9449843066

Number of isolation hospitals: 45

Public Hospitals

DH Udupi

GH Karkala

Sub-Divisional Hospital Kundapura

Private Hospitals

Sri Manjuantha Hospital

Sri Durga Hospital

Aroors Nursing Home

Sri Raghavendra Maternity & General Hospital

Kamaths Nursing Home

New Medical Centre

Amar Jyothi Clinic

Gurukripa General Hospital

Nitte Gajria Speciality Hospital

Lalith Hospital

Goretti Hospital

Surgeons Hospital

Prashanth Hospital

Anjali Hospital

Vivek Hospital

Kowdue Srinivasa Hegde Memorial Health Centre

Hitech Medical Hospital & Research Centre

Dr N R Acharya Hospital

Sri Matha Hospital

Chinmayi Hospital

Vinaya Hospital

Spandana Maternity & General Hospital

Karkala Nursing Home

City Nursing Home Karkala

Mallya Hospital

Kamath’s Nursing Home, Hiriadka

Dr AV Baliga Memorial Hospital

Sonia Clinic and Nursing Home

City Hospital and Diagnostic Centre

CSI Lombord Memorial Hospital

Pranav Hospital

Mithra Hospital

Sri Matha Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre

Jeevan Jyoti Hospital

Sunag Orthocare & Multi-Speciality Centre

Sri Devi Hospital

New City Hospital

Adarsha Hospital, KSRTC Bus Stand

Adarsha Hospital, Kundapura

Mahesh Hospital

Dr TMA Pai Rotary Hospital

Ramanagara

Ramanagara had not seen a single coronavirus case until now, despite being close to Bengaluru and falling en route the two red-zone districts of Bengaluru and Mysuru. A major controversy erupted after the Padarayanapura violence case prisoners from a containment zone in Bengaluru were shifted to Ramangara jail. Two of them have tested positive for COVID-19 and later the government shifted all back to Bengaluru from Ramanagara.

Zone status: Green

Number of cases: 0

Number of recoveries: 0

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: Ramanagara General Hospital

COVID 19 district control room: +91-82775-17672/ +91-80-2727-1195/ 6615

Chikkamagaluru

There are no COVID-19 cases reported in the district till 8 May.

Zone status: Green

Number of cases:0

Number of recoveries: 0

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: Chikmagalur General Hospital

COVID 19 district control room: 08262-238950 COVID 19 Mail: deo.cmagalur@gmail.com or dcckmlr@gmail.com

Mandya

Most cases are those who had attended the Markaz prayers during the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi.

Zone status: Orange

Number of cases:28

Number of recoveries: 14

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS)

COVID 19 district control room: +91-82322-924655

Tumakuru

Tumkur man attended the Tablighi Markaz in Nizamuddin died at a designated hospital. 60-year-old man died on March 27, another 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru on April 29 with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Zone status: Orange

Number of cases: 11

Number of recoveries: 2

Number of deaths: 2

Number of isolation hospitals: Nine/ 17 Fever clinic

COVID 19 district control room: 0816-2278387

Bengaluru Urban

Zone status: Red

Number of cases: 177

Number of recoveries: 86

Number of deaths: 7

List of containment zones: 19 wards Rajajinagar, Sampangiram Nagar, Hampinagara, Bapuji Nagar, Padarayanapura, Jagajivanram Nagar, Chamrajapet, Yeshwanthpura, Malleswaram, Shivaji Nagar, Deepanjali Nagara, Jayanagar East, Bilekhali, Hongasandra, Mangammanapalya, Begur, Vasanth Nagar, Hagadur, Hombegowda Nagar.

Number of isolation hospitals: Victoria Hospital, which is affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, BMCRI, and has been declared as a special COVID-19 hospital, these hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients: Bowring Lady Curzon, KC General Hospital, Indiranagar General Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital (Rajajinagar), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), Jayanagar General Hospital, TLH Hospital KR Puram, TLH Hospital Yelahanka, BGS GIMS Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital.

Most of the cases travel returnees, but recent clusters of Tablighi Jamaat, and Unknown or SARI cases have also emerged in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has set up 31 fever clinics across Bengaluru. People suffering from fever, cold and cough should consult the doctors at the fever clinics. Suspected cases referred to COVID-19 cases testing.

COVID 19 district control room: 104 / +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 To book Ola or Uber for Medical Emergency: +91-91541-53917/18 — or via the apps. Bengaluru South coronavirus taskforce: +91-99464 99464 BBMP home delivery: +91-8061914960 Hunger Helpline: 155214.

Hassan

Hassan district have earned the credit of the green zone, with no Covid-19 cases identified so far.

Zone status: Green

Number of cases:0

Number of recoveries: 0

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: Hassan General Hospital

COVID 19 district control room: +91-81722-61111

Dakshina Kannada

Zone status: Orange

Number of cases:22

Number of recoveries: 7

Number of deaths: 3

Number of isolation hospitals: Wenlock Hospital (a COVID-19 designated hospital)

COVID 19 district control room: 1077

Kodagu

Kodagu district reported the first and only case on March 19 and thereafter zero cases till date. The patient had returned from Dubai. Union Health Ministry has lauded the containment efforts of Kodagu district and felt that such results can also be expected in other districts if such efforts were replicated. Number of isolation hospitals: Kodagu Institute of medical Science(KIMS)

Zone status: Green

Number of cases:01

Number of recoveries: 01

Number of deaths: 0

COVID 19 district control room: +91-82722-20606

Mysuru

Mysuru reported most of the cases from Jubilant Generics Limited at its plant located at Nanjangud. The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the source of the COVID-19 infection in the Nanjangud cluster.

Zone status: Red

Number of cases:88

Number of recoveries: 84

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: K.R. Hospital, New District Hospital on KRS road.

COVID 19 district control room: +91-82124-23800

Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagar has not reported even a single COVID-19 case so far.

Zone status: Green

Number of cases: 0

Number of recoveries: 0

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital, Chamarajanagar

COVID 19 district control room: +91-80-2262-23160

Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi had reported the country’s first COVID-19 death on March 10 after a 76-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia died of COVID 19.

Zone status: Orange

Number of cases: 71

Number of recoveries: 44

Number of deaths: 6

Number of isolation hospitals: Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences

COVID 19 district control room: +91-84722-78698/77/48/04

Yadgiri

Yadgir district in North Karnataka has not reported even a single COVID-19 case so far.

Zone status: Green

Number of cases: 0

Number of recoveries: 0

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital

COVID 19 district control room: 08473-253950

Kolar

So far, Kolar district has not reported any Covid-19 cases.

Zone status: Green

Number of cases: 0

Number of recoveries: 0

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital

COVID 19 district control room: +91-81522-43521

Chikkaballapura

Chikkabalapur reported 21 cases where two people have died from the district. The district administration tightened the sealdown norms in four wards (wards-10, 12, 13 and 17) in Chikkaballapur town.

Zone status: Orange

Number of cases: 23

Number of recoveries: 16

Number of deaths: 02

Number of isolation hospitals: General hospital

COVID 19 district control room: +91-81562-77071

Bengaluru Rural

Though Bengaluru rural district reported six cases and zero deaths, the centre categorized it as a red zone district. According to Revenue minister R Ashoka The Karnataka government has decided to appeal to the Centre to drop Bengaluru rural district from the list of Covid-19 red zones as there are no fresh cases of coronavirus infections.

Zone status: Red

Number of cases: 6

Number of recoveries: 6

Number of deaths: 0

Number of isolation hospitals: General Hospital, Devanahalli, General Hospital, Doddaballapur, General Hospital, Anekal.

COVID 19 district control room: +91-80-2978-1021

Inputs by Ralph Alex Arakal and Darshan Devaiah BP

