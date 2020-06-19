Covid-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s home office shut after staff’s relative tests positive

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa at a ‘Mask Day’ rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI) Karnataka CM Yediyurappa at a ‘Mask Day’ rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s office-cum-residence in Bengaluru was shut for a day on Friday after an employee’s relative tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Confirming this to Indianexpress.com, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “The entire premises at CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ (on Kumarakrupa Road, Seshadripuram) was shut after a woman police constable on duty there reported that her husband tested positive for COVID-19.”

He added that a BBMP team had completed thorough sanitisation of the entire premises and that the campus will be shut for the entire day on Friday.

Meanwhile, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that all important meetings scheduled for the day were shifted to the office in Vidhana Soudha instead.

“However, the CM is out of risk as of now as he resides at ‘Cauvery’ on the same road. Staff members are being subjected to random testing. Frequent health checks using pulse oximeters and thermal scanners are also being done,” officials said.

At the same time, the entire Vikasa Soudha building was also shut for the day after an employee of the Food and Civil Supplies Department had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

For the first time since the pandemic broke out, the Karnataka government ordered ‘work from home’ for its employees working in the building on Friday.

The order cited the reason for the same to enable BBMP officials to sanitise the entire building.

As of June 18, Bengaluru has recorded 844 coronavirus cases of which 408 are active. With 51 fatalities so far, the capital city has witnessed the most deaths due to the pandemic in the state.

