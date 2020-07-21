Karnataka CM says no more lockdown, says stable economy necessary to fight pandemic

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Putting an end to rumours that lockdown in Bengaluru and other parts of the state would be extended till July-end, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday confirmed that there will be no extension of lockdown in the state. However, lockdown rules will continue to be enforced in containment zones.

“There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow. However, I humbly request the people of Karnataka — with folded hands — to wear masks and to practice social distancing. This is the only way to combat COVID-19, at least till a vaccine is found,” he said in a video address streamed online on YouTube and Facebook.

During his 22-minute address, Yediyurappa also stressed on the need of reviving a stable economy in the state. “People can resume work and businesses as usual, outside containment zones. A stable economy is essential for the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic effectively,” he said.

Reiterating his statement that lockdown was not a solution to contain Covid-19, the CM urged the cooperation of citizens to help the state overcome the crisis situation linked to the pandemic. “The state has adopted the ‘5T strategy’ effectively and will continue to enhance the same — trace, track, test, treat, and technology,” he added

Yediyurappa added that instructions have been given to all testing facilities to ensure results are provided within 24 hours after collection of samples.

Meanwhile, responding to the Opposition’s claims that the government had indulged in corruption while procuring ventilators and other equipment related to the pandemic, Yediyurappa said, “We are ready to provide any information related to Covid-19 purchases within 24 hours.”

As of Tuesday, Karnataka has cumulatively reported 71,069 Covid-19 cases and 1464 deaths. Of these, 34,943 cases and 720 fatalities have been linked to the pandemic from capital city Bengaluru alone

