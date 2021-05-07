Covid-19: Karnataka caps CT scan, X-ray prices

A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

The Karnataka government Friday decided to cap rates of CT scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals in the state, as the demand for the same in diagnosing Covid-19 has been on the rise in the recent days.

“Since CT-Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, Government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at ₹1,500 and ₹250 respectively (sic),” Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

According to health department officials, an order mentioning the same is expected to be issued later on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state government had recently approved revised package rates to be charged by private hospitals admitting Covid-19 patients based on referrals made by public health authorities.

As per an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, a patient getting treated in a general ward can be charged Rs 5,200 per day, while the same for a bed with HDU (high-dependency unit) is fixed at Rs 8,000 daily. The charges for an isolation ICU are fixed at Rs 9,750 per day without ventilator and Rs 11,500 daily with ventilator.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s active caseload exceeded five lakh with 49,058 new COVID-19 infections identified on Thursday. As many as 328 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic as the cumulative toll rose to 17,212. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 23,706 fresh cases and 139 fatalities of these. The Karnataka capital has cumulatively reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths since March 2020.