COVID-19 in Karnataka: 20 recover; ICMR notifies 10 testing labs in State

With eight more people cured of COVID-19 infection in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients in the state recorded rose to 20 as on Monday. According to updates provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the new discharges from across the state were recorded after 5 pm on Sunday (April 5).

The discharged patients included the first patient from Dakshina Kannada district, a 22-year-old youngster who was under treatment at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, and a 65-year-old who was admitted to an isolation facility in Chikkaballapur, among others.

#COVID19Karnataka: In #Bengaluru, 15 patients out of 59 positive cases have been discharged so far. Active cases: 43. In #Mysuru, all 35 cases recorded so far are active. Total cases in Karnataka (as at 5 pm, April 6): 163. Active cases: 139. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/dNYKFDcjEo — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, 12 new positive cases were reported as the number of active cases in the state rose to 139. While seven of them are from Mysuru, three others are in Bengaluru, and two from Bagalkote.

In Bagalkote, the new cases are of the wife (54) and the brother (58) of the 75-year-old person who succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.

Including fourth deaths and 20 discharges to date, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka is 163.

10 govt testing labs operational in Karnataka: ICMR

According to the latest notification by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10 government laboratories with diagnostic kits/reagents are operational in Karnataka. Located across seven different locations in the state, these laboratories are at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (Hassan), Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (Mysuru), Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (Shivamogga), Command Hospital (Bengaluru), Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (Bengaluru), National Institute of Virology Field Unit (Bengaluru), Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (Gulbarga), Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences (Bellary), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Bengaluru), and Wenlock District Hospital (Mangaluru).

As many as 136 such laboratories have been identified across states and union territories by the ICMR.

Bengaluru police seize 1,500 litres inflammable chemicals stored to make fake sanitisers

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police Monday seized 1,500 litres of highly inflammable chemicals illegally stored in Wilson Garden to make fake sanitizers.

The police arrested a 53-year-old man identified as Renuka Prasad, a resident of BTM layout who was selling various chemicals to the manufacturers of the fake hand sanitisers to make easy money in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “due to chemicals inflammable nature, highly dangerous to the neighbouring area to store them without any precautionary measures.”

A case has been registered against Prasad under the Petroleum Act and IPC Section 285 for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter.

State Auqaf Board suspends Shab-e-Barat congregational prayers

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf Monday ordered the suspension of all congregational prayers and visits to graveyards for Shab-e-Barat which falls on April 9 this year.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Government of Karnataka has issued directions and orders to suspend the congregational prayers. The Imarat-e-Sharia of Karnataka has also issued preventive measures which have to be duly followed by all the Muslims on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat,” the order notified by Islahuddin J Gadyal, CEO of Karnataka State Board of Auqaf read.

Shab-e-Barat is considered an auspicious night according to the Islamic calendar when believers go to mosques for overnight prayers.

Karnataka allows functioning of bakery, condiments food units from lockdown

The Karnataka government Monday permitted functioning of bakeries and other food units engaged in manufacture, supply and retail of biscuits, condiments, confectionery, and sweets

According to the circular issued by the Department of Agriculture, such units should operate with minimum staff/labour.

“These units shall strictly follow the guidelines/instructions and SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka with regard to the preventive measures to be ensured for combating COVID-19,” the circular read.

