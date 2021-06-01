Covid-19: Family of US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to send medical supplies to Karnataka’s hospitals

Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during his confirmation hearing in Washington on Feb. 25, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via The New York Times)

The family of United States Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy will donate Covid-19 related medical equipment to small hospitals in Mandya and Kodagu districts in Karnataka.

Murthy, a native of Hallegere in the Mandya district, is contributing through his Scope Foundation. Vivek’s father, Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy, said that the shipment containing 70 oxygen concentrators, four ventilators, N95 masks, respirator masks, step transformer pieces and cleaning supplies worth Rs 1.40 crore will arrive soon on behalf of the Scope Foundation run by Dr Vivek Murthy.

This essential medical equipment will be dispatched to 12 hospitals in two districts that are facing a shortage of equipment. He said taluk hospitals and two Primary Health Care (PHCs) were selected for this.

Vasanth, one of Murthy’s cousins in Bengaluru, said that the medical equipment will be supplied to Murthy’s native village Hallegere in Mandya and also to Maddur, Malavalli, Nagamangla and other places in the state. He also said that there are plans to build a Covid ward at the cost of Rs 1 crore.

Last year, following Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential elections, Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy was appointed as the United States Surgeon General. Murthy, who also served under the Barack Obama administration as the Surgeon General, has roots in Hallegere village of Mandya district in Karnataka. He is the grandson of HT Narayan Shetty, a backward class leader and an aide of former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs.

Dr Murthy has over two decades of experience serving as a physician, research scientist, and former Vice Admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Born on July 10, 1977 in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, Murthy was brought up in Miami where his parents moved when he was three-years-old. His parents, who were also medical practitioners, hail from Karnataka.

Murthy did his schooling at Miami Palmetto Senior High School before attending Harvard for his Bachelor’s degree. He later completed his MD and MBA degrees from Yale. He completed his residency training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, where he later joined the faculty as an internal medicine physician and instructor.