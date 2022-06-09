Covid-19 cases in Karnataka: Advisory panel calls for caution

A technical advisory committee (TAC) appointed by the Karnataka government to advise it on issues linked to the spread of the Covid-19 has said the authorities need to be alert about the spike in cases but indicated that there is no cause for concern.

Following a meeting held on June 6, the TAC, set up in 2020, recommended the mandatory use of masks in public places, and has said that if Covid cases surge in the next week, the state should issue an order under the Disaster Management Act to enforce the mask rule.

“We need to be responsible and concerned but it is not alarming. Earlier, we were used to around 100 and 150 cases and it has become 300. With the number of infected cases going up in Maharashtra and Kerala, and an initial spike in Delhi, the situation calls for some degree of serious concern. There is, however, no new variant of concern and it does not appear to be alarming. We need to mask up and the precautionary doses are only 25 per cent and it has to be boosted,” a member of the TAC said.

“Omicron was a very mild variant. We are doing a serological survey in children to collect information on infections,” the officer said.

The serological survey that began on June 6 will provide data on the extent of Covid infections among children in the 6-14 age group.

On Wednesday, Karnataka recorded 376 fresh Covid cases, of which 358 were in Bengaluru. The number of active cases in the state is 2,623, and Bengaluru recorded the highest number of 2,526.

In the wake of a slight increase in Covid cases, the state government has ramped up testing, though the hospital admissions remain low.

A daily report by health officials showed there were only 13 cases of hospitalisation linked to Covid-19 reported on Wednesday.

“All Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases should be compulsorily tested in all hospitals, besides compulsory random testing of 2 per cent of international arrivals and and mandatory testing of symptomatic primary contacts,” the TAC has said in a report after the June 6 meeting.

The daily testing will be increased from 16,000 to 20,000 in Bengaluru.

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed zonal commissioners to submit a report on ILI and SARI cases being reported in hospitals.