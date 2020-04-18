Covid-19: 101 cases in Bengaluru so far, here’s the list of wards affected

Empty streets of Bengaluru city (Express photo by Ralph Alex Arakal) Empty streets of Bengaluru city (Express photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

With three new Covid-19 positive cases confirmed in Bengaluru Saturday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the century-mark. The first case in Karnataka was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

Of the 101 cases recorded in the state capital, 89 are in Bengaluru Urban while 12 others so far are from Bengaluru Rural, according to statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Embed tweet:

In #Bengaluru, most #COVID19 affected wards are Padarayanapura (BBMP Ward #135), and Radhakrishna Temple (BBMP Ward #18). While the former recorded 11 #coronavirus cases in the last 28 days, 5 were reported from the latter. Source: Karnataka War Room (April 18) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/4gk4hrOAj2 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 18, 2020

As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced relaxations in lockdown measures from April 21 in the state, he had mentioned that the same would continue in 32 containment zones identified in Bengaluru.

However, according to the data released by the Karnataka War Room for Covid-19 on Saturday, 38 wards that fall under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have recorded at least one positive case in the last 28 days, counting behind from April 17.

While Padarayanapura (Ward 135) is the most affected among them with 11 cases, Radhakrishna Temple (Ward 18) is second on the list with five cases.

Here is the full list of BBMP wards against the number of cases:

Padarayanapura – 11

Radhakrishna Temple – 5

Jnanabharathi – 3

Chamarajpet – 3

Suddagunte Palya – 3

Shakambari Nagar – 3

Hemmigepura – 3

CV Raman Nagar – 2

Hagadur – 2

Domlur – 2

Bapuji Nagar – 2

Anjanapura – 2

Thanisandra – 1

Sanjay Nagar – 1

Kushal Nagar – 1

Malleshwaram – 1

Jayachamarajendra Nagar – 1

Maruthi Seva Nagar – 1

Ramswamypalya – 1

Nagapura – 1

Hoysala Nagar – 1

HAL Airport – 1

Vasanthnagar – 1

Sampangiram Nagar – 1

Sudham Nagar – 1

Dharmaraya Swamy Temple -1

Jagajivanram Nagar – 1

Vishveshwara Puram – 1

Hombegowda Nagar – 1

Adugodi – 1

Basavangudi – 1

Deepanjali Nagar – 1

Rajarajeshwari Nagar – 1

Gurappanapalya – 1

Madiwala – 1

Chikkalsandra – 1

Konanakunte – 1

Garudachar Palya – 1

Meanwhile, education minister S Suresh Kumar clarified that the sealing of containment zones “does not mean that the entire ward will be sealed”.

He added, “It was also decided to appoint ‘Incident Commanders’ to each containment zone assisted by the police and health officials. They will be responsible for containing crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas.”

Soon after a meeting held with senior ministers on Saturday, CM Yediyurappa had clarified that such ‘Incident Commanders’ will have magisterial powers.

What is a containment zone?

According to a revised circular issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday, ‘containment zones’ are defined as follows: For an apartment complex – the particular tower/block which has the residence of Covid-19 positive patient. In case of single block apartments, it would be the entire apartment.

For an independent house/villa – an area of 100 metres with road/physical perimeter all around the house of Covid-19 positive person.

For a slum area (notified or otherwise) – an area of 100 metres around the house with road/physical perimeter which has the house of Covid-19 positive person.

For a rural area – the complete habitation where Covid-19 positive patient resides or a smaller contiguous area as deemed necessary.

43 recovered from Covid-19 in Bengaluru so far

As many as 43 patients in Bengaluru, including one from Bengaluru Rural, have recovered from Covid-19 infections, as on Saturday. This is the highest number recorded among all districts affected by the pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile, the BBMP is now operating a dedicated helpline number to ensure essentials are delivered at the doorsteps to the residents to prevent citizens from stepping out unnecessarily.

Hyperlink – dedicated helpline number – https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/covid-19-bengaluru-lockdown-helpline-number-for-doorstep-delivery-of-essentials-6359066/

“Over 14,000 stores including selling provisions, vegetables, medicines, meat, and other essentials have partnered with us from the entire city for this initiative,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told Indianexpress.com

“While 388 of the total 684 primary contacts of positive cases in Bengaluru are still in quarantine (April 17), 1295 of the total 4197 secondary contacts are yet to complete the quarantine period,” a BBMP official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd