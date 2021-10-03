Court seizes Karnataka government’s bus for not paying compensation to accident victim family

In a first, a lower court in Karnataka has seized a bus belonging to the state-run corporation after it failed to pay Rs 2.82 crore compensation to a road accident victim’s family.

The court had ordered North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) to pay the amount to the family of a software developer who died in a road accident in 2013. The victim, 39-year-old Sanjeev M Patil, was knocked down by a state transport bus while he was crossing the road at Jall tollgate in Bengaluru-Pune Highway around 6 am.

The family went to the court to seek compensation on the grounds that Sanjeev was just 39 years at the time of the accident and was earning Rs 2.10 lakh per month at IBM. The family claimed compensation to the tune of Rs 3.55 crore along with interest.

NWKRTC claimed that the accident occurred on account of Sanjeev’s negligence. However, the court held that the accident took place on account of rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. The court also observed that an independent witness blamed the driver and the NWKSRTC did not have any evidence to prove that Patil’s negligence led to his death.

The court held that the claimants were entitled to a compensation of Rs 2.15 crore along with an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum to be paid by the NWKSRTC.

The second additional senior civil judge at Davanagere said, “court which went through the documents and salary slips came to a conclusion that Sanjeev Patil monthly income was Rs 1,57,178 and deducting the personal expenses of Sanjeev Patil, it comes around Rs 1,17,884. Taking account of the age, 15 multiplier was adopted and Rs 2,12,19,120 on account loss of dependency and with 8 per cent annual interest from the date of the accident.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jagadeesh VS, divisional controller of NWKRTC’s Haveri division, who is the first respondent in the case, said: ”We have paid Rs 1.52 crore compensation and had taken the case to the high court. However, there was no stay order which made the court officials seize the bus. We are asking the court to give us more time to pay the money as the corporation has also run into huge losses due to Covid-19 situation.

He said that a bus costs about Rs 29 lakh and the bus that was seized is two years old and did not operate much due to the pandemic situation.