Bengaluru: Couple threatens to self-immolate opposing BBMP demolition drive, rescued

A couple, who threatened self-immolation protesting the demolition drive being carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), was rescued by the personnel of the Bengaluru police and Fire and Emergency Service Wednesday.

The incident involving Sona Singh and Sunil Singh was reported from Gayatri Layout in the K R Puram area of the city, according to officials.

The two doused themselves with petrol and threatened to immolate, maintaining that they had documents to prove that their house was not constructed illegally over a stormwater drain. The three-storey building owned by the couple was up for demolition.

Fire and Emergency personnel were alerted by officials who arrived at the spot. Videos of the incident showed rescue personnel pouring water over the two as the woman readied to light a match and set themselves on fire.

Prior to the rescue, the couple told officials they would not allow the house to be demolished as they had taken a Rs 40 lakh loan for its construction. They had also insisted that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrive at the spot and address the injustice meted out to them.