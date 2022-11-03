After narrowly ‘escaping death’, Bangalore couple fill potholes, video goes viral

Video of a couple filling a pothole on a Bengaluru road apparently after “narrowly escaping death” has gone viral on social media with several people criticising at the government for the poor condition of roads in the city.

A tweet by the handle @SpeakUpBengalur said that the incident occurred at 18th cross, Malleshwaram in the city.

“Today morning Nagamani’s husband escaped a near death because of the pothole. Both husband wife came to pothole & filled with soil for least, so that nobody gets injured or die. This is state of #NammaBengaluru roads, at least now wake up,” the tweet said, tagging BBMP Commissioner and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The video evoked angry reactions from Twitter users who lashed out at the state government. Twitter user @murthys, quote retweeting the video, wrote “Respect for the couple who have acted on the issue. People are now themselves solving pothole issues, we dont need government, anyway it is already dead for us.”

User @deshmukhnaveen noted that the development came when the state was hosting Invest Karnataka 2022 – Global Investors Meet. “Govt cannot fix our roads and provide basic infra,” he tweeted.

Potholes have remained a menace in Bengaluru causing three deaths last month alone. Umadevi, 50, died after being running over by a BMTC bus. She, along with her daughter, had fallen on the road while trying to avoid a pothole at Magadi Road.