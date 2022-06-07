Councillor hacked to death in Karnataka

A 51-year-old councillor of a municipality in Karnataka was hacked to death by a group of miscreants in front of a temple on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jagan Mohan Reddy, councillor and Mulbagal town municipal standing council chairman. The incident took place early in the morning when Reddy went to open the front door of Gangamma temple where the miscreants were waiting for him. According to the police, Reddy usually opened the doors of the temple, which is located at Muthyalpet of Mulbagal. CCTV footages showed that a group of people armed with lethal weapons rushing towards him when he opened the doors of the temple.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who recently threw a grand birthday party, was also a follower of former MLA Kottur Manjunath. Kolar Superintendent of Police Devaraj D who visited the spot said four teams have been formed to nab the accused. The reason for the murder is not known, he said.

A local corporator said Reddy was into several businesses but in politics he did not have rivals who would go to the extent of killing him.