Corruption case: After oral remarks on threat, Karnataka HC judge records details in order

A Karnataka High Court judge on Monday reiterated that he received an indirect threat of transfer over his intervention in a case of corruption investigated by the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau police and for remarks against the functioning of the head of the ACB who is a senior police officer of the rank of additional director general of police.

Justice H P Sandesh, in an interim order dictated on Monday afternoon, also directed the Karnataka chief secretary and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms not to post tainted officers in posts that involve public interest, like the prevention of corruption.

The court issued the orders after referring to the service record of ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh who heads the ACB in Karnataka at present and who has been investigated for corruption in the past by the CBI in connection with an illegal mining racket during 2009-10 when he was the SP of Karnataka’s Ballari district.

Justice Sandesh, who had during a court hearing on July 4 made an oral reference to the threats he received, dictated a written order on Monday stating that a fellow judge approached him on July 1 with a hint of a warning during a farewell dinner for the former chief justice of Karnataka (Ritu Raj Awasthi who retired last month).

The judge recorded his remarks about the threat in writing after a senior counsel intervened during the hearing of a bail petition and stated that a Special Leave Petition had been filed in the Supreme Court over the judge’s remarks. The counsel’s intervention came during the hearing of a bail plea of a personal assistant of the Bengaluru Urban DC who was arrested by the ACB.

According to Justice Sandesh, during the farewell event, “a sitting judge” started talking to him and said “that he received a call from Delhi (not disclosed name)”. “The person from Delhi asked about me, he said. I said I am not affiliated to any party,” Justice Sandesh said. “He said the ADGP is from north India and he is powerful,” the high court judge said by adding that a reference was also made by the sitting judge to the transfer of another judge.

Justice Sandesh said he had reported the perceived threat to the concerned authorities. The threat affects the independence of the judiciary and amounts to interference with the dispensation of justice, he said.

Justice Sandesh has been hearing a bail petition filed by an accused in a bribery case at the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) for the Bengaluru Urban district. On June 29, he remarked that the ACB had not been investigating the case in a proper manner and stated in oral remarks that the agency had become a “collection centre” of bribes.

On July 4, the judge questioned the ACB for not arraigning the DC of Bengaluru in the DC office bribery case despite investigations indicating his role in the demand for a Rs 5 lakh bribe for passing orders in a land dispute. On July 7, even as the ADGP of the ACB filed a petition in the high court for expunging the remarks made by the judge, Justice Sandesh stated in a written order that the ACB chief was not working in the interest of the public and had not shown enthusiasm to curb corruption. The judge also pointed out that the ACB had arraigned the Bengaluru DC, an IAS officer, as an accused in the case, arrested the DC and searched his properties only after the intervention of the high court.

The court also said that postings to important positions like that of the ACB chief should not be based on external or internal considerations. “The officer should not be facing investigations by the ACB or Lokayukta,” Justice Sandesh said.