Special court finds grounds for taking up corruption case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

A special court in Bengaluru dealing exclusively with criminal cases related to elected representatives in Karnataka has ordered the registration of a corruption case against former BJP chief minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a land denotification case pertaining to the 2006-07 period when Yediyurappa was the deputy chief minister.

“Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No 2 Sri B.S. Yediyurappa for offences punishable under Sec. 13(1)(d) r/w Sec. 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the special court has ordered in a private complaint filed by a landowner, Vasudev Reddy, that was investigated by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

“I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused,” special judge Jayanta Kumar has stated in his order of March 26.

“I am of the considered opinion that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering a Special Criminal Case and summoning accused No 2 and to give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations,” the judge added.

The case pertains to private land acquired by the state government for setting up an information technology park in Bengaluru when a BJP-JDS coalition was in power in the state between 2006-07. The acquired land was allegedly illegally denotified and handed over to other private parties causing a loss to the state and the original landowners.

“I am of the opinion that prima facie it cannot be said that de-notification has been ordered by the accused No 2 (Yediyurappa) in exercise of lawful powers vested in him,” the special court stated in its March 26 order.

Earlier, the Karnataka Lokayukta police had filed a closure report in the matter on the grounds that there was no payment of illegal gratification to Yediyurappa for denotification of land and that there was no material or evidence to file a charge sheet against the former chief minister.

In July 2021, the special court rejected the police investigation report on the grounds that the police had not conducted a proper investigation and that provisions of law had not been properly considered while making the claim of lack of evidence of illegal gratification.

The corruption case was taken up by the Lokayukta police in February 2015 based on a private complaint filed in a court in 2013 by Reddy over Yediyurappa’s decision to release government land in the Bellandur region of Bengaluru to private persons in 2006.

The allegation is that Yediyurappa illegally de-notified parts of nearly 434 acre of land that had been acquired by the state for an Information Technology corridor between the Whitefield and Electronic City IT hubs “for illegal gain” through a July 21, 2006 government notification.

Yediyurappa had approached the Karnataka High Court in 2019 with a plea to quash the FIR registered in the case but the high court in an order issued on December 22, 2020 questioned the Lokayukta police over its failure to conduct a probe in the case for five years and directed the agency to expedite its probe.

Yediyurappa had approached the high court on the grounds that a case against one of the other accused persons in the case – the former industries minister RV Deshpande of the Congress – had been quashed by the high court on October 9, 2015.

The court refused to accept the submission by Yediyurappa’s advocates that he is accused in the same FIR as Deshpande and that the case should be quashed since an investigation against him based on the very same FIR would be illegal.

The Lokayukta police, however, filed a closure report in the case on January 18, 2021. The closure was challenged on behalf of the original complainant, Vasudev Reddy.

The complainant argued that Yediyurappa as the deputy chief minister between 2006 and 2007 transferred government property to private persons and deprived the state of properties of high value while “enriching private persons without any public interest”.

The July 2021 order of a proper investigation by the Lokayukta police into the corruption allegations against Yediyurappa in the land denotification case came a few days before Yediyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister – following pressure from within the BJP over a growing number of old corruption allegations returning to haunt the BJP leader. Yediyurappa has obtained stay orders from the Supreme Court in connection with a few of the old cases that have returned to the courts in recent days.