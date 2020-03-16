US returned Bengaluru techie tests positive for coronavirus; total 8 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka government confirmed the eighth coronavirus case in the state Monday. A 32-year-old man, who returned from the United States via London earlier this month, has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday in Bengaluru.

According to the health department officials, a male techie who returned on March 8 from the US via London in the same flight in which fourth positive case traveled was on home quarantine and is now admitted to an isolation facility.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sudhakar K, medical education minister said, “One positive case was confirmed today and the total number of cases in the state is eight, including one death. The eighth patient was the passenger in the same flight taken by the fourth patient who was tested positive earlier.”

“The eighth patient was in home isolation and now he is admitted to an isolation facility. Two primary contacts his wife and housemaid have been identified and are in home isolation. All the preventive measures taken by the officials and contact tracing have been started. Further details would be shared on Tuesday.”

According to the media bulletin by the health department the five other COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at a designated hospital in Bengaluru and all are stable. The department officials have started the Mental health counseling for all the positive confirmed COVID-19 cases and passengers who are on home quarantine. Till Sunday 537 counseling sessions have been held by the department.

Karnataka starts IVR system to contact secondary contacts of patients

The Karnataka government has started to use an interactive voice response (IVR) system to contact secondary contacts of the Coronavirus positive patients. Dr Sudhakar K said, “By using the IVR system, we can track the new cases in the state. The secondary contacts will be called using IVR and will be given options, for example ‘if you have fever, press 1’ like this we will give the symptoms of the virus. This process will help us to track the cases on the basis of the responses received by the IVR.”

He also said that by the IVR system the health department can call 42,000 people at once to enquire about their health.

KSRTC stops giving blankets and bedspreads in its premium buses

Meanwhile, starting from Wednesday, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to stop giving blankets and bedspreads in its premium buses following coronavirus scare. In a statement, KSRTC said, “Till Monday, KSRTC incurred a revenue loss of Rs.3.94 crores and on Monday around 585 buses were cancelled.”

Karnataka to convert an entire floor into isolation facilities in govt medical colleges

On Monday, the Karnataka government conducted a meeting with the directors of all government-run medical college hospitals in the state to convert an entire floor into isolation facilities for COVID-19 cases. Dr K Sudhakar said “all government medical college hospitals would be turned into ‘war rooms’ to tackle COVID-19. We are also planning to get help from private medical colleges in the state.” “Each Medical college and hospital will have an isolation facility with 150 to 250 beds. We are also planning to set up ICU facilities in these hospitals to treat serious cases in every district,” he added.

