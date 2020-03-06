Coronavirus scare: Intel employee may be discharged today

Students at Bengaluru City Railway Station. (PTI/File) Students at Bengaluru City Railway Station. (PTI/File)

An Intel Corporation employee, who has been under observation after his roommate in Bengaluru tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on March 2, is likely to be removed from the observation list on Friday after showing no signs of infection.

The 24-year-old software engineer may be asked to remain in home isolation for two more weeks as precaution.

The Intel employee had self reported his close contact with a data scientist from another company, with whom he shared a flat in southeast Bengaluru, after the data scientist tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

“The flatmate of the person who tested positive in Telangana has shown no symptoms after the lapse of nearly 14 days since coming in direct contact with the patient. He may be considered for discharge on Friday,” a health official said.

The data scientist from a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, arrived in Bengaluru on February 20 on an Indigo flight from Dubai. He stayed at his flat and visited his office in a tech hub in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area on February 21 before taking a bus to Hyderabad.

As many as 25 colleagues of the data scientist have been screened and 23 of them are asymptomatic. One colleague is yet to be screened while another showed symptoms of respiratory tract infection and tested negative for COVID-19.

The state health department has instructed the start-up to facilitate work from home or home isolation of the 23 employees who came in direct contact with the data scientist on February 21. “We are following the instructions given by the district surveillance officer on precautions,” a senior official of the firm said.

