Karnataka: After Bengaluru, lockdown in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad

After the Karnataka government last week announced a lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, the district administrations of Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada followed suit Monday, declaring complete lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The district administration took the decision after a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.

Yediyurappa earlier in the day held a video-conference meeting with the deputy commissioners of Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural, Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Raichur and Gadag. The Chief Minister is scheduled to conduct a meeting with other district commissioners on Monday evening.

Dakshina Kannada

The one-week lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district will begin from July 15 (Wednesday) midnight, according to Kota Srinivas Poojary, district in-charge minister.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh will issue guidelines for the lockdown soon, Poojary said.

“I request all residents of the district to buy essential items by Wednesday,” he added.

Dakshina Kannada in Coastal Karnataka had reported 2,230 Covid-19 cases by July 12, Sunday. The district has seen five deaths, while 94 patients have been discharged.

Out of the total positive cases, 876 persons have been discharged after treatment while 1,308 cases are active.

Dharwad

Dharwad district in North Karnataka has decided to go for a 10-day lockdown from July 15.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar said the lockdown will come into force from 10 m on July 15, and stay in place till 8 pm on July 24.

Dharwad district reported 129 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 1,088. As many as 673 active cases are taking treatment at the designated hospitals, while the district has reported 33 deaths so far.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government had announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from July 14 to July 22.

Lockdown restrictions will be in place from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) till 5 am on July 22, chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced. Detailed guidelines on the lockdown are yet to be released by the state government.

Bengaluru reported 1,525 new cases of the total 2,627 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the total tally of infections in Karnataka reached 38,843.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 2,627 cases, 693 discharges and 71 deaths, according to the health department bulletin.

Of the total positive cases, 15,409 persons have recovered, while 22,746 active cases are being treated at designated hospitals. As many as 532 people are in the ICU. The death toll in the state stands at 684.

