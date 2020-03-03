Coronavirus: Karnataka Health Minister summons top officers for emergency meeting in Bengaluru

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

A day after a Bengaluru-based techie was tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has summoned senior department officials for an emergency meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The minister, in a tweet, late night on Monday said that all people living in the 24-year-old techie’s residence in Bengaluru have been identified and are being monitored.

The patient had traveled to Dubai from Bengaluru on February 17 and returned to Bengaluru on February 20, according to Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender. The techie then took a bus to Hyderabad where he was tested positive for coronavirus after he consulted a private hospital as his fever did not subside for over five days.

Earlier on Monday, Sriramulu said that the Karnataka government has strengthened all surveillance and control measures to prevent coronavirus spread. “Till date, 468 travellers from #COVID2019 affected countries have been identified. 284 are under home isolation & 01 admitted in a selected isolation hospital,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added that two seats at the 104 Arogya Sahayavani health helpline center has been reserved for answering calls to provide guidance on coronavirus-related queries. “Till date 6,770 calls have been received and information provided,” Sriramulu added on Monday.

In their latest bulletin, the department of health and family welfare service stated that as many as 39391 passengers were screened at Kempegoda International Airport in Bengaluru, as of Monday.

“All the home isolated persons are requested to follow the home isolation advisory issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka,” the bulletin reads.

