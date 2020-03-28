Karnataka coronavirus update: Fever clinics start, border with Kerala closed

Kodagu district authorities closed three major roads connecting Kerala. Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah B P Kodagu district authorities closed three major roads connecting Kerala. Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah B P

The Karnataka government has decided to set up ‘Fever Clinics’ in 31 areas of Bengaluru for Covid-19 screening. These ‘fever clinics’ will be functional 24×7 with one doctor officiating each clinic.

“Anyone with travel history or coming in contact with positive COVID-19 people can report to these clinics and get diagnosed for symptoms,” said Dr. Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education, claiming Karnataka was the first state to set up such clinics as a precautionary measure.

The health department along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will set up the clinics . “In the coming two weeks, we can test more than 25,000-30,000 people who show symptoms of COVID-19 in these clinics,” Sudhakar added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of the positive cases in the state to 74. The new cases include five from Chikkaballapura, three from Uttara Kannada and two cases are from Bengaluru.

All five people in Chikkaballapura came into contact with a COVID-19 patient — 32-year-old man with travel history to Mecca from Gauribidanur — who tested positive on March 21. He developed symptoms on March 19 and was kept under isolation in Bengaluru ever since. His 64-year-old mother had also tested positive along with him.

The new patients include two men from (18 and 23) from Hindupur in Andhra, two men (70 and 38) from Chikkaballapur and a 32-year-old woman also from then same area. All these patients are isolated at a designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.

*Karnataka blocks Kerala border:*

Karnataka has closed its borders for vehicles from Kerala, after increasing number of cases in Kannur and Kasargod districts. On Friday, Kodagu district authorities closed three major roads connecting Kerala, via Makutta, Kutta and Karike. The border at Thalappady that connects Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada district In Karnataka has also been sealed.

Irked by the move, Kerala Chief Minister Piranayi Vijayan has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure free movement between the two states.

Responding to this, former Speaker and Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah said “we all decided to close the border because there is an increase in the cases of coronavirus in Kerala”. Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tweeted that the CM’s home district of Kannur, adjacent to Coorg, has too many cases and labourers were being sent back on vegetable trucks. “So we have blocked the road today. Don’t try to put pressure on Karnataka Chief Secretary to open the border. We will not allow.”

*Indira canteens serve food for the homeless:*

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the Indira Canteens to provide food for homeless people and migrant workers. Breakfast is served between 7.30 and 10 am, lunch from 12.30 to 3 pm and dinner between 7.30 and 9 pm. Minister for Medical Education Dr. K Sudhakar said “people can contact the Health Department’s 104 helpline numbers and they will be directed to the nearest Indira Canteen”.

