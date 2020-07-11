Karnataka announces week-long lockdown from July 14-22

Bengaluru city reported 1,533 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the city to 16,862 Bengaluru city reported 1,533 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the city to 16,862

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government Saturday announced a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 22 in Bengaluru.

Lockdown restrictions will be in place from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) till 5 am on July 22, chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced. “Considering the suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of Covid cases, the government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July. Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday,” he tweeted.

#JUSTIN: The Karnataka government today announced a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23 in Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural. Lockdown starts from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on July 23. @IndianExpress — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 11, 2020

Essential services will be available during the lockdown period, the CM clarified. “All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin, Bengaluru city has reported 1,533 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the city to 16,862, including 229 deaths and 3839 recoveries.

