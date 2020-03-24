Coronavirus in Karnataka: 38 cases so far, Bengaluru uses drones to spray disinfectants

Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is using drones to spray disinfectants in an effort to sanitise public spaces. (Representational image) Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is using drones to spray disinfectants in an effort to sanitise public spaces. (Representational image)

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday morning taking the total positive cases in the state to 38.

The new patients include a 32-year-old male, resident of Kasargod, Kerala, who had a travel history to Dubai and arrived at Mangaluru on 20 March has been admitted in Mangaluru hospital.

A 40-year-old male, resident of Uttara Kannada District had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in India on March 21. The patient is isolated and treated at a designated hospital in Uttara Kannada District.

The third patient is a 65-year-old male, resident of Uttara Kannada district, had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived at Mumbai on March 18. He travelled to the state by train. The patient is isolated in Uttara Kannada District hospital.

The fourth patient is a 56-year-old female, resident of Chikkaballapura district, family member and a co-passenger of Patient 19 and 22, who had a history of travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia and arrived at Hyderabad on March 14. She is isolated at a designated hospital in Chikkaballapura.

Apart from this, a 56-year-old female from Bengaluru who is a contact of another positive patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru.

Out of the 38 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, three cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports in Karnataka, said a media bulletin by the state Health Department.

Prayers in mosques suspended till March 31

The Karnataka Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf Department have issued a notification calling for a suspension of daily prayers including Jummah (Friday) prayer in mosques across the state until March 31.

A note issued by AB Ibrahim, Secretary, Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf Department, read, “In the larger interest of public safety and to maintain health, we hereby recommend for suspension of all daily prayers including Jummah (Friday) prayers in mosques up to 31 March, with immediate effect. Also to make announcements in this regard in the Masjid and surrounding areas.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is using drones to spray disinfectants in an effort to sanitise public spaces. “Mechanical sweepers to be deployed for intensive cleaning. Jetting machines from BWSSB will also be employed in this exercise,” Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar said.

