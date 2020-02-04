Coronavirus: Hubli man shifted to isolation ward, screening begins at Karnataka border checkposts

According to the Karnataka health department, so far, 51 travelers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified in the state and 46 are under home isolation. According to the Karnataka health department, so far, 51 travelers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified in the state and 46 are under home isolation.

A 39-year-old man who returned recently from China has been quarantined in Karnataka’s Hubli on suspicion of coronavirus infection.

The man has been admitted to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in the district. According to KIMS doctors, the patient has recently returned from China and complained of fever, cough, body pain and breathing problems. He has been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.

Ramalingappa Anteratani, Director of KIMS, said: “The patient’s condition is stable and we have kept him under observation. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. A five-bed isolation ward has been set up in the hospital. Doctors with personal protection equipment and N-95 marks are treating him.”

Meanwhile, following confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala, health department officials began screening at check-posts of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Karnataka health and family welfare department put four border districts — Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — on high alert.

According to the Karnataka health department, in the state, 51 travelers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified so far. Of these, 46 are under home isolation, four have left the country, and one is in a selected isolation hospital.

The department has sent 44 samples to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, out of which results of 29 are negative. In the 104 Arogya Sahayavani (call centres) run by the state, two seats have been reserved for coronavirus guidance. So far, 312 calls regarding this have been received.

The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far. At least 361 deaths and 17,205 cases of the virus have been reported from China.

