COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: Online chess event to raise funds; Deve Gowda demands package for farmers

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, and top government officials attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with all CMs. (Source: Karnataka CMO) Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, and top government officials attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with all CMs. (Source: Karnataka CMO)

In a unique way to raise funds for the COVID-19 fight, the Karnataka government, along with mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), will host an online chess tournament on May 2 and 3.

According to the Youth empowerment and Sports department, the tournament is being organised in association with United Karnataka Chess Association and the Bengaluru-based MPL.“The tournament will be held on May 2 and 3 on the MPL app and all proceeds will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Karnataka,” a press note said.

This tournament is open to everyone across the country for an entry fee of Rs 50. The total prize pool for the tournament is Rs 10 lakh and the first prize is of Rs 1 lakh.

“I request the chess players of the nation to come forward and donate liberally to the cause in their own way and also challenge themselves to think, strategise and move and thereby checkmate Covid-19. Let’s fight Corona together,” state Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister C T Ravi said.

Deve Gowda demands special package for farmers

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Monday wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, demanding special package for farmers following losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter, Devegowda said, “Please announce a special package for farmers to bail them out of the loss due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Drop many of the schemes in the budget, but don’t leave the farmers in distress. The way relief has been announced for milk producers, by procuring unsold milk and distributing it to slum dwellers and poor, the same way the government should help the farmers of the state.”

“Farmers are not getting proper price for their produce and are selling their crop at a throwaway price to minimise their losses. In just one month, farmers have reached the brink of bankruptcy, as they are unable to sell crops standing on lakhs of acres of land,” Gowda stated in the letter.

H D Kumaraswamy proposes ‘COVID cess’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the state government should impose a COVID-19 cess on the ultra-rich.

Kumaraswamy in his series of tweets called for citizen-centric measures and also stressed the need to lower the cost of living. “According to RBI and international economic assessment agencies, the GDP growth rate of the country is expected to fall to a historic low. Such a dire situation calls for citizen-centric measures like full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees and other levies,” he said.

“The economy won’t bounce back within a very short period. It is important to lower the cost of living as the spending power of the consumer has depleted. The government must cut petrol/diesel prices. The loss of revenue may be offset partially by imposing Covid-19 cess on the ultra-rich,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

According to RBI and international economic assessment agencies, the GDP growth rate of the country is expected to fall to a historic low. Such a dire situation calls for citizen centric measures like full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees and other levies. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 27, 2020

The former CM said that the government should announce schemes to save the people working in the unorganised sector. “It is high time the government announced schemes to save livelihoods of people, especially those in the unorganised sector. The government must provide immediate relief to farmers, construction workers, cab and auto drivers, garment workers, etc.,” he added.

9 new cases; total in Karnataka rises to 512, 19 dead

Karnataka registered nine new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, of which two each are from Mandya, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada, and Jamkhandi in Bagalakote districts, and one case is from the state’s capital Bengaluru.

“As of 5:00 PM of 27th April 2020, cumulatively 512 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 19 Deaths & 193 Discharges,” the health department said in its media bulletin.

Meanwhile, 345 journalists in Bengaluru tested negative for coronavirus on Monday after undergoing a medical check-up as per a government order. Earlier, one TV cameraperson tested positive for novel coronavirus and has now been isolated in a designated hospital in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd