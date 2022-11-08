Copyright violation: Karnataka HC sets aside court order blocking Congress Twitter accounts

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday set aside an order of a civil court that had directed Twitter to temporarily block handles of Indian National Congress (INC) and its mass movement Bharat Jodo Yatra in connection with a copyright infringement suit.

The latest development came a day after the civil court in Bengaluru issued a temporary injunction on the official Congress Twitter accounts in the copyright infringement suit initiated by MRT Music for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The high court set aside the civil court order calling it “punitive action,” news agency PTI reported. The court also ordered the party to provide screenshots of the Twitter handle and the other social media accounts before the contentious material was removed.

“We are of the opinion that prayer deserves to be allowed to set aside impugned order, subject to appellant taking down offending material,” the Division bench of Justices G Narendar and Justice PN Desai ruled while hearing the petition by the Congress in an emergency hearing on Tuesday evening.

The Congress had agreed to remove the 45-second clip that used the copyrighted song before noon on Wednesday from all its social media accounts.

Allowing the appeal, the HC said, “Appeal is allowed in part, subject to appellants (INC) removing it from their social media accounts. This order shall not come in the way of the plaintiff making any request to court to protect their copyrights.”

The court noted that the Congress was agreeing that it had breached the copyright and was ready to remove the content from its Twitter handles and not to use it. It also observed that the appointment of a Commissioner to investigate the issue by the lower court was a premature act.

The court of the 85th additional city civil judge had on Monday ordered the removal of links over the alleged copyright violation of music from the hit film KGF-2.

In its ex parte order, the court had ruled that the prima facie material produced before the court by MRT Music indicated that the firm could undergo “irreparable injury”. The court further said the Congress “is directed to remove and take down the links from its platform till further orders”.

– With PTI inputs