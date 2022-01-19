Cops at Karnataka CM’s residence ‘try to extort money’ from drug peddlers, held

Two police officials deputed for security at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from drug peddlers. Two other persons have been held in the case.

The arrested police constables Shivakumar and Santhosh, attached to Koramangala police station, were deputed as security officers at the chief minister’s RT Nagar residence. While police said the two were trying to extort money from drug peddlers, a source with RT Nagar police said the constables were allegedly part of a gang selling drugs in the city.

The other two who have been arrested have been identified as Amjad Khan and Akhil Raj.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Vinayak Patil said, “Prima facie, it appears that the constables were trying to extort money from the drug peddlers. Investigation is underway in this regard.” Asked whether they were involved in selling marijuana, he said the matter was being probed.

An officer with RT Nagar police, requesting anonymity, alleged that the constables procured drugs through delivery platforms like Dunzo and handed it over to customers near the chief minister’s residence as they felt that it was a safe place. The officer added that Amjad and Akhil were suppliers for the constables and the matter came to light when the cops had a heated argument with them over financial transactions.

RT Nagar police, who arrived at the spot, took the two men as well as the cops into custody after suspecting their involvement. Both constables have been suspended pending inquiry.

Following the incident, the general secretary of the Indian National Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “If CM’s security will be drug peddling, Who’ll catch or punish the Drug Mafia? If drugs trade is being run under CM’s nose (his residence), who’ll bell the cat? BJP Govt is endangering the present & future of youth? Can CM Bommai escape responsibility?”