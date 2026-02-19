Cops expected to have ‘good relationship with public’: Karnataka HC upholds compulsory retirement of constable who assaulted shop owner

The Karnataka High Court recently upheld the order of compulsory retirement from service issued to a police constable, who, in disciplinary proceedings, was found guilty of demanding Rs 100 from a petty shop owner, and abusing and threatening him with dire consequences after he refused to pay.

A division bench of Justice S G Pandit and Justice K V Aravind on January 31 dismissed the petition filed by B Suresh and upheld the order dated April 7, 2016, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal.

The bench in its order said, “The punishment imposed is proportionate when compared to the nature and gravity of the charge.”