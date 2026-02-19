Cops expected to have ‘good relationship with public’: Karnataka HC upholds compulsory retirement of constable who assaulted shop owner

The Karnataka High Court clarified that an acquittal in a criminal case does not bar departmental disciplinary action.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruFeb 19, 2026 05:28 PM IST
Karnataka HC copsThe Karnataka HC upheld the order by the State Administrative Tribunal (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court recently upheld the order of compulsory retirement from service issued to a police constable, who, in disciplinary proceedings, was found guilty of demanding Rs 100 from a petty shop owner, and abusing and threatening him with dire consequences after he refused to pay.

A division bench of Justice S G Pandit and Justice K V Aravind on January 31 dismissed the petition filed by B Suresh and upheld the order dated April 7, 2016, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal.

The bench in its order said, “The punishment imposed is proportionate when compared to the nature and gravity of the charge.”

Suresh was issued a chargesheet in 2003, under Rule 6 of the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary) Rules, 1965. It was alleged that on February 1, 2003, he went to a small shop at AB Shetty Circle, Mangalore Town, owned by Oman Kuttan and demanded Rs 100. When he refused to pay, Suresh allegedly abused him in filthy language, assaulted him and intimidated him to take his life by showing a knife. The police filed a criminal case against him.

Another charge levelled against him was causing public disturbance, committing misconduct, and exhibiting indiscipline in the department.

Suresh argued before the Karnataka High Court that the disciplinary authority’s order imposing compulsory retirement is arbitrary and discriminatory. There was no evidence or material to prove the charge, he argued. Moreover, the trial court acquitted him in the criminal case registered against him.

Court findings

The bench in its order emphasised that personnel working in police departments are expected to maintain a high degree of conduct and they are expected to have good relationship with the public.

Story continues below this ad

The court noted that the inquiry officer before the disciplinary authority had examined 11 witnesses and marked 9 documents. However, no evidence was let in on behalf of the petitioner.

The court in the order said, “No strict rules of evidence are applicable to prove the charge in a departmental proceedings and charge could be proved on the principles of preponderance of probabilities. A perusal of the enquiry report would indicate that the Enquiry Officer has based his findings on evidence and material on record.”

The bench said, “When the first charge of demanding an amount and abusing with filthy language, threatening life showing knife is proved, the disciplinary authority is justified in imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement.”

The court also rejected Suresh’s defence citing acquittal in the criminal case. It said, “The judgment was passed as all the witnesses turned hostile. Moreover, acquittal in a criminal case on the same set of facts is not a bar for initiation of departmental proceedings.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement