Cops arrest 3, including proxy driver, after water tanker crushes 3-year-old girl to death Bengaluru

A day after a three-year-old girl was killed on Thursday by a water tanker in Bengaluru, the police Friday arrested three persons, including a man, who was a proxy of the actual driver.

The arrested were identified as R Anand (47), a resident of Kasavanahalli and the owner of the tanker, Mohammed Rakib (23), a resident of Bommanahalli, the original driver of the tanker, and N Ramesh Babu (36), a resident of Kasavanahalli and Rakib’s proxy.

The deceased was identified as Pratiksha Bhat, a native of Nepal and daughter of Jayanti and Khemraj Bhat. The incident took place around 12.10 pm on Thursday when Rakib, after unloading water at a nearby apartment, was trying to reverse the vehicle and did not notice Pratiksha playing and knocked her down. The girl came under the rear wheel of the vehicle and died on the spot. Rakib immediately sped away with the vehicle. Pratiksha was taken to St John’s Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The HSR Traffic Police, who initiated the investigation, had summoned Anand, the owner of the tanker, and the driver. Instead of bringing Rakib, Anand brought Babu by luring him with financial help and while questioning, Babu was inconsistent in his statements and eventually confessed that he was not the actual driver. The police later arrested Rakib.

Besides a case related to the accidental death, the police registered a separate case against Anand and Rakib for trying to mislead the police. Prathiksha’s father, who used to work as a security guard, currently has no job. Pratiksha’s mother works as a domestic help.

The East division traffic police conducted a special drive Friday against water tankers and booked 258 cases where drivers were booked even for drunken driving. According to the police, 28 were booked for driving through no-entry zones, 14 were caught jumping traffic signals, seven were booked for using mobile phones while driving. Cases were lodged also for driving without vehicle insurances, driving licences and 123 drivers were booked for driving without a uniform.