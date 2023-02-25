If convict serving life term for murder, other sentences to run concurrently: Karnataka HC

In a recent judgment, the Karnataka High Court has held that sentences for other charges would run concurrently in the case of a convict serving life sentence for murder (under IPC Section 302).

The order dated February 8 was passed by the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna.

According to petitioners Ramachandra Reddy and K R Sukumar, they had been separately sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and 10 years in a case of causing hurt during robbery. They argued that they had already been in jail for twenty years since 2002, and would be entitled to seek remission and early release, but were unable to do so as no order had been issued regarding the sentence running concurrently.

The court then examined several cases including Ramesh Chilwal vs State of Uttarakhand, Gagan Kumar v State of Punjab, Muthuramalingam and Ors v State, amongst other authorities. In the last case (Muthuramalingam and Ors v State), the Supreme Court had noted that “Section 31(1) CrPC enjoins a further direction by the court to specify the order in which one particular sentence shall commence after the expiration of the other. Difficulties arise when the courts impose sentences of imprisonment for life and also sentences of imprisonment for fixed terms. In such cases, if the court does not direct that the sentences shall run concurrently, then the sentences will run consecutively by operation of Section 31(1) CrPC. ”

In the present case, Justice Nagaprasanna noted, “There is no indication in the order whether the sentences would run concurrently or one after the other. Therefore, the issue with regard to such findings is left unattended by the concerned court.”

Thus relying on previous judgments, the bench directed that the two sentences will have to run concurrently.