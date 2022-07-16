Deceased contractor’s wife writes to Karnataka Governor, says accused minister influencing probe

While Karnataka Police are probing the unnatural death case of civil contractor Santosh Patil, the victim’s wife has shot off a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot alleging that the probe is heading in the direction ascertained by former BJP minister K S Eshwarappa.

In a letter, Santosh’s wife Jayashree Santosh Patil said that she was taken aback by the statements of Eshwarappa who said that he will come out clean in another 15 days. “When the probe is still underway, how can the minister confidently say that he will come out clean? Are the police investigating at the behest of K S Eshwarappa. I would request for your intervention,” she said in the letter to Gehlot.

On April 12, Patil’s dead body was found in a lodge in Udupi. Prior to his death, Patil, who was also a BJP worker and a Hindu activist, had shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that K S Eshwarappa and his men were demanding 40 percent commission to clear the bills for the works he had carried out. Following Patil’s death, succumbing to the pressure, Eshwarappa resigned from the post.

He recently made a statement that he would be cleared of all the charges in another 15 days. Eshwarappa, who has been booked for abetment to suicide, was the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister when the incident took place. In the letter, Patil had written that he had carried out 108 civil works in the Hindalga area and the bills were not cleared as the minister and his associates were demanding 40 percent commission.

In the letter, Jayashree has said, “The details of the investigations are being leaked and shared with the minister and there is suspicion that the probe is being carried out to favour K S Eshwarappa. His recent statements on the same has raised suspicion in the investigation. I request you (governor) to direct police officers to investigate without succumbing to any pressure.”