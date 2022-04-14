Contractor death: Preliminary findings of probe awaited, says Karnataka CM as Congress ups heat for Eshwarappa’s arrest

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday the state government is awaiting the preliminary findings of a police investigation into the death of a contractor in Udupi to decide on a course of action against state rural development minister K S Eshwarappa even as the opposition Congress party stepped up protests calling for his resignation.

Several Congress leaders, including state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were detained by the police and stopped from marching towards CM Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru in view of their demand for Eshwarappa’s resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil’s death.

“The post mortem was completed only last evening. We are waiting for the preliminary findings of the investigation,” said Bommai, adding the BJP central leadership has not intervened in the controversy surrounding Eshwarappa and a demand for his resignation.

Patil, 40, was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday morning. The police are investigating the suspected case of suicide. Before his death, the contractor had accused Eshwarappa and his associates of not releasing payments for road work carried out in the Hindalga village in the Belagavi region at a cost of over Rs 4 crore.

The Udupi police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the rural development minister and two of his associates on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor’s brother Prashant Patil.

The Congress party has been staging protests since Wednesday demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest. “The government must arrest the minister. We will not stop our protests until he is arrested,” said Shivakumar. “We will hold protests for five days at all district centres from Friday,” said Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa claimed that Congress was holding protests to show that it is still politically relevant in the state.