Contractor death case: Investigation will be according to law, no interference, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Investigation into the death of a contractor in Karnataka’s Udupi will be conducted in accordance with law and there will be no interference, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday even as the Congress party demanded the arrest and dismissal of minister K S Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa, the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, has been booked by the Udupi police after Santosh Patil, 40, a contractor involved in government projects, was found dead in a hotel in the town Tuesday. The minister was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the police.

Patil, who was also a BJP member, is suspected to have died by suicide, the police said. The contractor had alleged that Eshwarappa harassed him for commissions to clear the bills for contracts he had implemented for the government over a year ago. He also said that the minister should be held responsible if something happened to him.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, Bommai said, “The opposition leaders are trying to find faults in the case. The investigation will bring out the truth as to who has played what role and what is the background. The truth will come out. The party top brass is aware of the issue.”

He was referring to the Congress party’s demand seeking an abetment of suicide case against Eshwarappa and his associates and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The opposition party’s leaders met Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in the morning.

“The FIR has been registered in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Details have been obtained. I will speak to minister KS Eshwarappa over the phone and also talk to him personally,” Bommai said.

When the chief minister’s attention was drawn to Eshwarappa’s statement that he is ready to resign if he instructs, Bommai said, “I do not know what he has said. Things will be clear if I speak to him directly. We will decide after discussing a few issues.”

The chief minister is expected to return to Bengaluru later in the day and hold a meeting with Eshwarappa.