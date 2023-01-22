scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Ready to contest next assembly polls, says elusive PSI ‘kingpin’ RD Patil

RD Patil, 38, who faces at least eight cases related to government job recruitment scams, claimed that the CID was targeting him on the instructions of "political masters who were afraid of his rise".

In the video, RD Patil claimed that he did appear before ED questioning for nearly 16 hours and the CID police came to his house in his absence and cooked up a story of him pushing them and escaping arrest.
Rudragouda Patil alias RD Patil – considered the kingpin of Karnataka’s sub-inspector recruitment scam – has released a video claiming that he is ready to contest from the Afzalpur Assembly seat if people ask him to. RD Patil Thursday escaped arrest after purportedly pushing away CID (Criminal Investigation Department) officers.

In the video, RD Patil says: “I respect the law of this land. I have not evaded the CID. I have done nothing wrong but a few political people are using the CID to target me as people in Afzalpur are supporting my work. Very soon, I will come forward for your service.”

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided RD Patil’s home in his presence Thursday, a CID team arrived with an arrest warrant around 5.30 pm the same day. The CID officers waited outside his home in the Akkamahadevi Colony located in front of the Karnataka High Court’s Kalaburagi bench till 9.30 pm. After the ED questioning was over, RD Patil came out and the CID attempted to detain him. According to a source, RD Patil fled from the spot.

The Ashoknagar police in Kalaburagi have booked a case against RD Patil under Sections 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the video, RD Patil claimed that he did appear before ED questioning for nearly 16 hours and the CID police came to his house in his absence and cooked up a story of him pushing them and escaping arrest. He further said that he was not hiding and was available. He, however, did not disclose his location.

Meanwhile, the CID police have sought public help to nab RD Patil.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 18:30 IST
