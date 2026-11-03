Bengaluru cops yet to find cause of electrocution in 5-star hotel pool deaths

The police investigating the electrocution deaths of two foreigners in the swimming pool of Bengaluru’s Conrad Hotel last week have questioned its general manager, technical staff, and other employees, but are yet to ascertain the cause of the electrical leak.
“The necessary inspections and tests have been completed. We are awaiting the technical and forensic reports to establish the exact cause of the electrical leakage,” a police officer said on Tuesday.
Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German citizen and Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovakian national and project manager with IBM, died at the swimming pool on the hotel’s third floor on October 30.
A preliminary inquiry suggests that the victims may have suffered electrocution due to a reverse flow of electricity through the swimming pool railing. Sources said investigators detected electric current at the site even after the power supply had been switched off.
“It is suspected that the victims suffered electrocution due to a reverse flow of electricity through the swimming pool railing. However, we are yet to establish how the current reached the railing and what caused the reverse flow,” the police officer added.
The police have questioned employees across various levels about the maintenance of the swimming pool, the condition of electrical installations, and the safety measures in place at the five-star hotel.
The police are also probing the possibility of a sudden voltage surge in the pool’s electrical system, as the low-voltage lighting is ordinarily insufficient to cause fatal electrocution.
Bodies to be handed over to families
The postmortem examinations have been completed. Thiess’s body has been cleared for handover to his family, while the handover of Horvat’s body is pending clearance from the Slovak consulate.
A US citizen staying at the hotel and a pool attendant who attempted to rescue the victims were injured in the incident. They have been discharged from hospital, and the police have recorded their statements.
Theiss checked into the hotel two days before the incident, while Horvat arrived in India with his family on October 20 to celebrate his wedding anniversary and checked in hours before his death.
The police have registered a case against the hotel management on the charge of causing death by negligence.