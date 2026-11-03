Bengaluru cops yet to find cause of electrocution in 5-star hotel pool deaths

The police investigating the electrocution deaths of two foreigners in the swimming pool of Bengaluru’s Conrad Hotel last week have questioned its general manager, technical staff, and other employees, but are yet to ascertain the cause of the electrical leak.

“The necessary inspections and tests have been completed. We are awaiting the technical and forensic reports to establish the exact cause of the electrical leakage,” a police officer said on Tuesday.

Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German citizen and Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovakian national and project manager with IBM, died at the swimming pool on the hotel’s third floor on October 30.