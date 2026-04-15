‘Connectivity before stadium’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Karnataka’s Rs 943 crore Anekal cricket venue tender

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Ltd and a prominent member of the civil society in Bengaluru, has questioned the Karnataka Government’s proposal to build a new 80,000-capacity cricket stadium in Anekal, on the outskirts of the city, citing inadequate public transport connectivity.

Mazumdar-Shaw questioned the move to build the new cricket stadium at Anekal after the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) issued a tender notice last week seeking bids to construct it at a cost of Rs 943.36 crore.

“Unless there is good road and metro connectivity, it will be a white elephant. The metro ends far short of Anekal. The road infrastructure is primitive. So please build connectivity before the stadium,” Mazumdar-Shaw said in a social media post on April 11, tagging Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar.