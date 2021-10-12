Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to lead party as president: DK Shivakumar

A day after Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that Rahul Gandhi should take up the responsibility of the Congress president, the party’s state president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday also urged the leader to take up the mantle.

The comments from the state leaders come ahead of the Congress working committee meeting on October 16 in New Delhi.

“We have been putting pressure on him since he resigned. The unanimous voice of the Congress workers from across the country is that Rahul Gandhi should take up the mantle of the party,” Shivakumar said.

“Already, Rahul Gandhi is discharging 90 per cent of the responsibilities, we want him to take up the responsibility. There is a Congress working committee meeting on October 16….let’s see what happens,” he added.

Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi should take charge as the party president since interim president Sonia Gandhi is not keeping well. “I have suggested to Rahul Gandhi that he should become the president of the All India Congress Committee. It is not that Sonia Gandhi is incapable of discharging her duties as the president. Sonia Gandhi is not keeping in good health. That is why I suggested Rahul take over as early as possible,” the former chief minister had said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the speculations that Sonia Gandhi had recently offered a national role in the party for Siddaramaiah, which he is said to have refused, state unit chief DK Shivakumar said, “it is for the leadership to decide and no such discussion has happened with the state Congress unit so far.”

Siddaramaiah had also dismissed such reports and clarified that no such role was offered to him.