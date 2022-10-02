Congress worker arrested during yatra for wearing ‘PayCM’ shirt

On the second day of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, police arrested a party worker for wearing a ‘Pay CM’ shirt on Saturday.

The arrested man has been identified as Akshay Kumar, a Congress worker from Vijayapura who had come down to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Friday, the Gundlupet police had registered an FIR under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of IPC and arrested Akshay on Saturday when he was spotted again with the same clothes.

A video of police hitting Akshay and forcing him to remove the shirt went viral.