Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Congress worker arrested during yatra for wearing ‘PayCM’ shirt

The arrested man has been identified as Akshay Kumar, a Congress worker from Vijayapura who had come down to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi with Cong leader Siddaramaiah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mysuru district Saturday. Rahul will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state. (PTI)

On the second day of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, police arrested a party worker for wearing a ‘Pay CM’ shirt on Saturday.

On Friday, the Gundlupet police had registered an FIR under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of IPC and arrested Akshay on Saturday when he was spotted again with the same clothes.

A video of police hitting Akshay and forcing him to remove the shirt went viral.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:36:57 am
