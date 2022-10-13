Congress will create jobs, stop privatisation of PSUs: Rahul Gandhi

On the 35th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the youth drawn from across Karnataka and attacked the BJP-ruled Central and state governments, saying they “do not have a strategy to create employment”. “Jobs don’t just get created like that, we will put in a strategy to ensure that youngsters get jobs,” he said.

Rahul walked for 24km from Challakere to Hirenahalli toll plaza in Karnataka during the day.

Rahul said the Congress doesn’t agree with rampant privatisation of government assets and that the party would not allow the privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) if and when voted to power. He said public sector units give the weaker sections jobs.

Further noting that the largest number of private sector jobs in the country come from small and medium businesses, and small traders, the Wayanad (Kerala) MP said his party, when in power, would have a much more balanced policy and support the small and medium businesses, and give them access to finance from the banks.

Meanwhile, Among those who walked with Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday were family members of organ donors — National Film Award-winning best actor Sanchari Vijay who had died in a motorcycle accident; Rakshitha, a PUC student from Chikkamagaluru district, who suffered a head injury after falling off a bus; and Veda Manjunath, who had an accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass Highway.

In his Facebook page, Rahul said he had the privilege of walking with the brave-heart families of these organ donors, and they personify resilience, empathy, and humanity. “It was not their age to go. Rakshitha, Veda and Vijay went too soon. Even in death, they gifted meaning and happiness to others by donating their organs to save lives. A beautiful gesture of love and sacrifice! It is the human spirit of care and compassion that we must nurture and cherish. It is too precious to be lost to the hateful and greedy ploys of a few,” he said.

As many as 33 people who are foot-marching with Rahul also pledged to donate their eyes. Rahul also remembered Kannada thespian late Dr Rajkumar and his late actor-son Puneeth Rajkumar for their selfless acts of donating their eyes.