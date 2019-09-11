Congress, Vokkaligas protest DK Shivakumar arrest in Bangalore: Here are the traffic diversions

Bangalore traffic diversions today: Due to protests in the city by Congress workers and the Vokkaliga community against the arrest of Congress MLA DK Shivakumar, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has put in place various traffic diversions throughout Wednesday.

According to the Bengaluru City Police, the areas to be affected include National College, PMK Road, Vani Vilas, JC Road, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, Kalidasa Road, Freedom Park, and surrounding areas.

The advisory issued by the BTP mentions vehicles on Palace Road (coming from KG Road) should take a right at Elite Junction to join Tank Bund Road.

“Vehicles coming from Chalukya Circle should take left at Maharani Bridge and continue from KR Circle, while vehicles on Sheshadri Road should take the upper ramp at Anand Rao Circle and then take left at JD(S) cross to continue on Race Course Road,” a traffic police officer on duty told Indianexpress.com.

The advisory further reads, “Vehicles coming from Majestic to KR Market should divert via NR Junction – Devanga junction – Subbaiah Circle – Poornima Junction – Lalbhag main entrance – Lalbhag west entrance and continue from Town Hall.”

It is recommended that vehicles from Richmond Circle should take left at Hutson Circle and join Devanga junction.

If you are travelling from Richmond circle to Majestic, follow this route: Hudson Circle – Police Corner – Cubbon Park – Fish Canteen – KR Circle – Old Post Office Road.

Vehicles coming from Queen’s Road can follow the CTO circle – Police Thimmiah circle – Ambedkar Road – KR Road route.

According to BTP officials, vehicles from Majestic to KR Puram will be diverted via Sheshadri Road – Race Course Road – Chalukya Circle – Old High Grounds police station junction – Raj Bavan junction – Coffee Board and will be asked to continue through Infantry Road to reach their destinations.

At the same time, the Bengaluru City Police has deployed over 5,000 personnel to ensure security during the protests.