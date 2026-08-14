Congress sweeps Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman elections

The Congress won the elections to the posts of Legislative Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman in Karnataka on Friday.

While G S Patil was elected Speaker, Saleem Ahmed was elected Legislative Council Chairman.

Patil is a four-time MLA from Ron constituency. His name for the post was proposed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, with Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara seconding it. Pro-tem Speaker T B Jayachandra declared Patil elected after the voice vote.

The post of the Speaker fell vacant after U T Khader resigned from it to be inducted as a minister in the Shivakumar-led Cabinet. The BJP and the JD(S) had boycotted the Speaker’s election.