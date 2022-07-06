EIU Liveability Index: Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy blames BJP govt for Bengaluru’s lowest rank among Indian cities

Days after Bengaluru was ranked the lowest among the five Indian cities that featured in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2022, the opposition Congress in Karnataka has attacked the ruling BJP government, saying the state capital’s poor ranking was down to its bad governance.

Among Indian cities, Delhi was ranked the highest at 140, followed by Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad and Bengaluru at 141, 142, 143 and 146.

Former ministers and Congress MLA of BTM Layout in the city Ramalinga Reddy said the corruption in the execution of projects was the reason for Bengaluru’s poor ranking. “The city has lost the ranking due to the poor quality of infrastructure, roads, education, drinking water shortage, electricity issues. For all this, the BJP government in the state and its corruption are the reasons,” Reddy told reporters on Tuesday.

The index ranked 173 cities based on their liveability or living conditions which were determined by five factors — stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Released on June 24, the list, for the first time, included Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, which scored 54.4 out of 100.

The city received a score of 46.4, out of 100 in infrastructure. It is the lowest among all Indian cities. Pakistan’s largest city Karachi was one of the five least livable cities in the world in the index, but it still scored better than the IT capital of India in terms of infrastructure. Bengaluru’s score in infrastructure was equal to that of Lagos in Nigeria, the third-least livable city in the world. The infrastructure score is based on the quality of roads, public transportation system, international links, energy provision, telecommunications, water, and availability of good quality housing.

This ranking came as a surprise as Bengaluru had topped the ‘Ease of Living Index 2020’, which was released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The most livable city according to the EIU index is Austrian capital Vienna. Western European cities, along with a few Canadian cities, dominate the top-ten ranks. Syrian capital Damascus is the least livable city in the world, according to the index.