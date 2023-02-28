Congress protests incomplete road works, says toll rates on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway not justified

The Bidadi unit of Karnataka Congress Tuesday staged a protest near the Sheshagirihalli toll gate on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and slammed the state government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for incomplete road works, lack of basic facilities and high toll rates.

Congress block level president, Bidadi, G N Nataraj said the service roads at Sheshagirihalli, Hejjala Cross and the one that leads to Bidadi town are still incomplete. He also claimed that in August last year, B T Sridhara, project director, had promised to build a skywalk at Manchanayakanahalli panchayat, after learning that many people use the road to cross over to the gram panchayat and also to visit the temple. However, the skywalk is still pending, he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nataraj said, “A total of 42 farmers in Bidadi are still waiting for compensation from the government after their land was forcibly taken away for the project. With only 75 per cent of the work complete, how can the state government go ahead and inaugurate the expressway? The service road is still not complete, there are no toilet facilities, no petrol stations and the highway was submerged during the recent floods.”

He added, “Considering the shoddy work, the toll rates are not justifiable. Already over 30 road accidents have been reported on the expressway so far. Moreover, service roads are not available for ambulances to reach the expressway from the towns during emergencies.” Congress has planned another protest on March 14, the day the toll collection for the expressway is expected to begin.

The NHAI Monday decided to defer the toll collection on the expressway till March 14. The NHAI had earlier announced that toll collection on the 55-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch would begin at 8 am Tuesday (February 28).

The NHAI had earlier released a toll chart for different types of vehicles. Light motor vehicles like cars were to pay Rs 135 for a one-way journey and Rs 205 if returning on the same day. After the opening of the second stretch, the toll fee for cars or jeeps or vans may come up to Rs 250.

Last week, farmers and residents of nearby villages blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway for more than two hours demanding an underpass near Hanakere in Karnataka’s Mandya district. The protesters parked bullock carts on the highway and threatened to continue the protest indefinitely if the underpass construction is not immediately initiated.

Advertisement

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials informed the protesters that a proposal for the underpass was pending before it and construction would begin once the project is approved.