Congress protests overnight seeking BJP minister’s resignation over saffron flag remark

The Congress on Thursday staged an overnight protest in the Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his remarks that the saffron flag might become the national flag in the future.

While Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that the party will continue its protest till the minister is sacked, State party chief DK Shivakumar said that no action has been taken against the minister for “disrespecting” the national flag.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders met Congress leaders who are staging overnight protest in Vidhana Soudha demanding resignation of BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa over his remarks on national flag.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier said that the rural development minister’s statement was being “misunderstood and misinterpreted”. “He has not said anything that is against the law. The Opposition has tried to project it in the wrong way and is trying to derive political mileage out of it,” he said.

Both the Assembly and the legislative council were adjourned after the Opposition entered the well of the House demanding his resignation.

Eshwarappa last week said, “Today in this country we are discussing Hindutva and Hindu Vichara (Hindu ideology). People used to laugh at one point when we said a Ram mandir would be constructed in Ayodhya. Aren’t we constructing it now? In the same way some time in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, the bhagwa dhwaj (saffron flag) may become the national flag. I don’t know.”