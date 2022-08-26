scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Barred for local residents, ex-Congress minister’s son uses pathway inside Karnataka sanctuary to reach his property

Rana George’s property falls in survey number 33 in Lakkasoge village of Mysuru district and borders the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary.

The jungle path used by Rana George to reach his property.

While the forest department has restricted the entry of local farmers and shepherds inside the sanctuary, Rana George, son of former Congress minister K J George, is using the jungle path of Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary to reach his property. The path is a part of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Rana’s property falls in survey number 33 in Lakkasoge village of Mysuru district and borders the sanctuary. He had bought the land in 2011. Rana, who was himself a former member of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), built his property between Nugu wildlife sanctuary and the backwaters of the Nugu dam.

Flagging the issue as a gross violation, wildlife conservationist and former member of SBWL Joseph Hoover said, “The forest department has allowed a private land owner to use the jungle path but restrains local farmers and shepherds from trespassing in the forest reserve where tigers, leopards, elephants and other animals dwell.”

An official from the forest department said Rana bought the land, which borders the boundary of the sanctuary, from the revenue authorities. “We had informed the revenue authorities about this. The forest department has even written to George and asked him to take permission from the higher authorities to use the road. However, he replied by saying that it is the only access to reach his property since the other road is submerged due to the construction of the dam,” the official said.

According to the documents, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, George in his defence wrote to the forest department stating, “The Property in survey number 33 had access roads, one of which goes through the presently declared Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary. The other road which was adjacent to my property is now submerged in view of the construction of Nugu Dam. In view of this position, I have been constrained, out of necessity, to access the road through the forest for the last ten years and more. Without prejudice, I only wish to state that the present road is the only access road to my Property and I am enjoying easementary rights of necessity by usage and access of the said road for more than ten years now.”

He also said that the Section 27 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 restricts the entry in sanctuary other than the person who has any right over immovable property within the limits of the sanctuary.

George also said that in a report dated April 10, 2013, the office of the chief conservator of forest stated, “The Chief Conservator of Forest had forwarded a Report dated 10/04/2013 to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, recording that I am the absolute owner of the Property in survey No.33 which is now being accessed through the road in question and therefore, permission with certain conditions can be given to me.”

While George did not respond to the phone calls, Hoover said, “As he has been a member of the SBWL and holds wildlife matters close to his heart, we appeal to Rana George to graciously gift his solar-fenced property to the forest department. It will help in conserving the flora and fauna of the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary. He should set an example for others to surrender or gift their properties on the periphery of wildlife reserves to the forest department.”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:34:37 pm
