Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra is for political gains: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Congress party has taken out the padayatra or foot march demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery River for political gains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Monday.

Replying to a question from reporters in Hubballi Bommai said, there is no need to give any importance to the Congress’ padayatra. He said even though the Congress leaders are aware of the project’s reality, they are out on a padayatra for political gains.

Congress leaders failed to prepare even the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project when they were in power and people are asking about the contribution made by the party for the Mekedatu project, Bommai said.

The Karnataka chief minister also said that the government would take necessary decisions to enable the people of the state to get the benefit of the Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri projects. There should be no politics over this, Bommai said.

Led by Congress’ Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah, the Congress resumed the padayatra on Sunday after temporarily stopping it in January amid rising cases of Covid-19.

The five-day padayatra with the theme ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ (Our water, Our right) will end at the National College Ground in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on March 3.