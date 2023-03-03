Congress leader Siddaramaiah dismisses as ‘fake news’ video on paying people to attend rallies

Karnataka Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has rejected as “fake news” a social media video claiming that he told his colleagues while on a campaign bus that people should be paid Rs 500 to attend election rallies.

Siddaramaiah said Friday that he was talking about the BJP. “What did I say in the video? Alright, it has been recorded on the phone of someone in the bus but what is being said? I said the BJP was paying Rs 500 to attend their rallies. This was recorded,” he said after the video went viral on social media on Thursday.

“They brought people for Narendra Modi’s roadshow by paying Rs 500. This is what I said. They have twisted it. Is it not a fact that there was a viral video of a clash among people who were promised Rs 1,000 to attend a BJP rally but were paid only Rs 500?” he said.

The former chief minister said the video had been created with a good intention but twisted on social media to suit the BJP’s interests.

A section of the media has reported about the video in which Siddaramaiah is seen chatting with state Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi, MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, her brother and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and others.

The BJP has hit out at the Congress by tweeting the video. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it had been a “Congress tradition” to pay money to people. “There is nothing new or surprising in it. It is their tradition and people are aware of it. The Congress has been indulging in such things and now it has come to the fore,” he said.