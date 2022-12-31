scorecardresearch
‘India is ATM of BJP; Amit Shah worthless’: JD(S), Cong slam Union Home Minister for remarks at Mandya rally

At a rally in Karnataka’s Mandya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described Congress and JD(S) as ‘communal, casteist and criminal’.

Amit Shah Mandya news latest todayUnion Ministers and senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Pralhad Joshi (L) with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) at Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Sankalp Yatra rally in Mandya district. (PTI)
‘India is ATM of BJP; Amit Shah worthless’: JD(S), Cong slam Union Home Minister for remarks at Mandya rally
A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Congress and JD(S) as “communal, casteist and criminal” at a rally in Karnataka’s Mandya ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the Congress and JD(S) slammed his remarks on Saturday, saying it was not easy to fool the people of Mandya and the state.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) said that BJP would collapse in Mandya and advised Shah against being “overconfident” about his party’s prospects. “State BJP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken about ATMs in Mandya…Shouldn’t they be ashamed to lie? Not only Karnataka, entire India has become the ATM of BJP. Is this a lie?” JD(S) asked.

This was in response to Shah’s remarks that when Congress came to power, it transformed the state as “an ATM for Delhi and when JD(S) comes to power, it will become an ATM of a family”. Shah was referring to the Congress and the Gandhi family and the Deve Gowda family of JD(S).

Referring to allegations of 40 per cent commission made by contractors in Karnataka, JD(S) asked, to which ATM had the 40 per cent commission gone? “Whose ATM did the PSI scam fill? The money looted during Covid deaths filled whose coffers? Which ATM was used to fund Operation Lotus?” the JD(S) tweeted.

The only progress made by BJP, which came to power in Karnataka after toppling the H D Kumaraswamy government, was in taking commissions and buying MLAs, the JD(S) said. “BJP means a national team of ATMs,” the party added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress alleged that while the PM Modi-Amit Shah pair was missing in action when Karnataka was facing problems, they were now eager to visit the state, a clear sign that showed they are only concerned about elections.

“It is impossible for the people of the state to heed the words of a worthless person,” the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet, adding that people would reject the BJP, irrespective of its tactics. The Congress also took a dig at Shah, saying he had failed to sort out the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 12:53 IST
