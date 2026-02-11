Congress govt grants Cabinet status to BJP leader; withdraws later

The appointments were made to assuage the aspirations of Congress leaders from various parts of the state.

In a major loss of face for the Karnataka Congress government, it granted Cabinet rank to a BJP leader only to withdraw it later.

BJP leader from Shivamogga district, BD Bhookanth, considered an aide of BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, was among the 54 appointees to various boards and corporations granted Cabinet status through a government order on February 7.

