Congress govt grants Cabinet status to BJP leader; withdraws later

In a major loss of face for the Karnataka Congress government, it granted Cabinet rank to a BJP leader only to withdraw it later. BJP leader from Shivamogga district, BD Bhookanth, considered an aide of BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, was among the 54 appointees […]

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 11, 2026 10:09 PM IST
The appointments were made to assuage the aspirations of Congress leaders from various parts of the state.The appointments were made to assuage the aspirations of Congress leaders from various parts of the state.
Make us preferred source on Google

In a major loss of face for the Karnataka Congress government, it granted Cabinet rank to a BJP leader only to withdraw it later.

BJP leader from Shivamogga district, BD Bhookanth, considered an aide of BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, was among the 54 appointees to various boards and corporations granted Cabinet status through a government order on February 7.

The appointments were made to assuage the aspirations of Congress leaders from various parts of the state. However, the presence of BD Bhookanth’s name attracted opposition, especially at Shivamogga district where he hails from.

Congress workers from the district are learnt to have communicated to the state Congress leadership about the blunder in Bhookanth’s appointment. They noted that his wife was a Shivamogga zilla panchayat leader from BJP and urged the state Congress leadership to reconsider the decision.

Following the issue, the Chief Minister’s Office Wednesday released copies of an amendment to the February 7 order, clarifying that the Cabinet rank accorded to Bhookanth was withdrawn.

The Opposition BJP had criticised the decision, saying Cabinet status was granted even to those Congress workers who were not elected to public office. Granting Cabinet rank to these people would cost Rs 50 per month, BJP MLC N Ravikumar had said Tuesday.

The Congress had defended the decision, with KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar saying that the party got to power due to party workers. “Now, they will get power,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement